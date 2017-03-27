Retailers shift in Sewickley business district

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Some retailer changes to Sewickley's business district have left storefront vacancies that Explore Sewickley leaders say they're trying to tackle.

In addition, borough leaders and Explore Sewickley say unresponsive landlords have become roadblocks to sprucing up part of the business district.

At the March 14 council meeting, Alex Lancianese, of nonprofit events and marketing group Explore Sewickley, announced some property changes in the business district which include Diana Kauffman Designs moving to space previously occupied by Rozo's Boutique, which relocated to East Carson Street in Pittsburgh.

“That demographic fits them better than Sewickley,” Lanciancese said.

Also, Jewel Thief relocated from Locust Place to Broad Street in the old Valerie M Interior space which closed earlier this month; UrbanFitCo took over the former Rosewood Boutique storefront at 412 Beaver St.; and Alice Marketing moved to Walnut Street.

The former Posh Monkey store at 516 Beaver St. closed its brick-and-mortar store.

“Things are moving around a little bit, but we'll see what we're made of with these vacancies,” Lancianese said.

One property the borough hopes to straighten up is the space behind J. McLaughlin at 449 Beaver St. The building, which has “For Lease” signs in the windows, is a zoning violation according to borough leaders. The signs have been up for about three years and no action has been taken.

Attempts from leaders to reach the landlord have been unsuccessful, Lanciancese and Sewickley Mayor Brian Jeffe said.

“With the zoning officer, I have tried my hardest to contact businesses where the front of their buildings just don't look right,” Jeffe said. “That's unacceptable. It's the main drag of town. I'd like to see us start muscling a little bit. The windows haven't been washed; now is the time to speak up.”

Lanciancese discussed hosting happy hour sessions with citizens to further the correspondence on developments in town.

“It would be good to have citizens come together and talk about some things that are going on in the business district,” she said.

Matthew Peaslee is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.