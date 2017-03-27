Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Sewickley

Old Economy Village in Ambridge set to open for 101st season

Rebecca L. Ferraro | Monday, March 27, 2017, 11:00 p.m.

Updated 43 minutes ago

When Old Economy Village opens April 1, visitors to the landmark museum site in Ambridge will experience an improved blacksmiths shop.

It was a major addition to the museum in the off season, which just celebrated its 100th year as a museum last year.

“A new double forge has been created so that multiple blacksmiths can be demonstrating at one time,” site administrator Michael Knecht said. “Additional visitor space is also available inside the shop.

The additions were funded through an anonymous gift, support from the Pittsburgh Area Artist-Blacksmiths Association and Commonwealth of Pennsylvania resources, Knecht said.

In addition, “volunteer labor was also a key part of the project,” he said.

In May, site staff hope to open a building that had been used as storage but now will offer demonstrations for spinning, weaving, coopering, broom making, and silk reeling. They hope to open the building in time for Hands-on History Weekend, planned for May 6 and 7.

Knecht said their centennial year was well received.

“It was a very successful year for us,” he said. “We had a lot of people stop by.”

He credited it to their efforts to reach out to people, and also because of a grant that offered free admission on Sundays. The site also showcased some of the features of the museum with Saturday events.

The National Historic Landmark preserves and presents the story of the Harmony Society, a 19th century religious communal group. The village is administered by the Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission is supported by the nonprofit Friends of Old Economy Village. Various buildings from 1826 house exhibits on anything from wine making to gardening.

The site will host an April 5 lecture in the Granary building on the Little Saw Mill Run Railroad.

“Conceived by farmers and merchants, the Little Saw Mill Run Railroad was in large part financed and managed by the Harmony Society,” Knecht said.

Old Economy also will host an Easter egg hunt April 9.

Rebecca L. Ferraro is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.

