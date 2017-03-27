Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Sewickley

Some Sewickley parking pay stations overcharging drivers

Matthew Peaslee | Monday, March 27, 2017, 11:00 p.m.

Some people parking in Sewickley could be overcharged by 400 percent, the borough's parking authority said.

Fred Jezzi, co-chair of the Sewickley Parking Authority, said drivers who park in a section of spaces on Thorn Street between Walnut and Broad streets are paying $1 per hour despite that area being listed in an approved map as part of Zone 2, which offers eight-hour meters at $2 a day.

Zone 1 is for short-term, four-hour parking and Zone 2 is for long-term, eight-hour parking.

There are two new pay stations in this section of Thorn Street with 16 affected spaces.

“All people parking in these spaces are being overcharged at the rate of 400 percent,” Jezzi said. “These two pay stations were programmed either erroneously or intentionally.”

Councilman Jeff Neff said he personally received complaints about the portion of Thorn Street at issue.

Borough Manager Kevin Flannery said two different zones cannot exist on the same block since the pay stations were installed over the past two months.

“The block face has to be the same,” Flannery said. “The machine doesn't know where you are at. In talking with Chief (Rich) Manko, he does not want mixed zones on any street because it causes confusion for the parker and confusion for his parking enforcement people because they have to look for the license number.”

PSX was awarded a $422,000 contract last May to overhaul the borough's parking system.

Added Jezzi, “The 16 spots we're talking about on both sides of Thorn Street are Zone 2. They have been Zone Two for years and years and years, long before the parking authority was created (in November 2015). If those two stations in that block are capable of being Zone 1, then they are capable of being Zone 2, which they are supposed to be. There's no mix in that block.”

Councilman Tom DeFazio, who serves as the chairman of the parking authority, said the parking pay stations in the affected portion of Thorn Street would be changed back to Zone 2 on a temporary measure. The move will still be discussed at the scheduled parking authority meeting on April 3.

“If there's inconsistencies, it needs to be addressed,” said Sewickley Mayor Brian Jeffe, who also is on the parking authority.

Nearly 500 old meters were removed throughout the borough this year and replaced by about 40 parking pay stations that accept debit and credit cards and bills, along with change.

Matthew Peaslee is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.

