Sewickley

Army captain surprises daughter at Osborne Elementary School
Bobby Cherry | Tuesday, March 28, 2017, 5:36 p.m.
Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review
Osborne Elementary second-grader Imogen Nowak reacts as father, U.S. Army Capt. Erik Nowak, surprises her during an assembly after returning home from a seven-month deployment overseas Tuesday, March 28, 2017. Imogen wasn't expecting her father home until mid-April. Also pictured is Imogen's mother and Erik's wife, Krista.
Osborne Elementary second-grader Imogen Nowak reacts as father, U.S. Army Capt. Erik Nowak, surprises her during an assembly after returning home from a seven-month deployment overseas Tuesday, March 28, 2017. Imogen wasn't expecting her father home until mid-April.
With tears running down her face, Osborne Elementary second-grader Imogen Nowak hugs father, U.S. Army Capt. Erik Nowak, after he surprised her during an assembly after returning home from a seven-month deployment overseas Tuesday, March 28, 2017. Imogen wasn't expecting her father home until mid-April. Looking on is Imogen's mother and Erik's wife, Krista.
Osborne Elementary second-grader Imogen Nowak holds the hand of her father, U.S. Army Capt. Erik Nowak, as he talks to the media following an assembly where he surprised Imogen after returning home from a seven-month deployment overseas Tuesday, March 28, 2017. Imogen wasn't expecting her father home until mid-April.
Osborne Elementary students hold up signs that read 'Thank you for your service' during an assembly where U.S. Army Capt. Erik Novak surprised his daughter Imogen, a second-grader at the school, Tuesday, March 28, 2017. Imogen wasn't expecting her father home from his seven-month deployment overseas until mid-April.

Osborne Elementary School second-grader Imogen Nowak received a big surprise Tuesday in front of the entire school.

As the 7-year-old described to classmates how important care packages from the school near Sewickley are to military members stationed overseas, her dad, U.S. Army Captain Erik Nowak, stood backstage awaiting his reveal.

Erik Nowak had been stationed overseas — in Qatar, Iraq, Kuwait and Turkey — for seven months.

“I was just kind of thinking about what her reaction was going to be … because she obviously had no idea,” Erik Nowak said. “Up until then I really wasn't sure we had pulled it off until right then. Listening to her speak, I could tell that, yeah, she had no idea.”

See video of Erik Nowak's surprise visit on the Sewickley Herald Facebook page .

The surprise return home hit a roadblock in Texas with few flights available during school hours, and a mechanical issue at Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport added a slight delay.

Imogen had been told a day earlier that her dad wouldn't be home until mid-April, Krista Nowak said.

“I'm really good at lying to kids but not so good at lying to adults, so I'm really thankful that she is 7 years old,” she said. “She had the most forlorn expression on her face. They have a very special father/daughter bond. The fact that she thought it was going to be three more weeks or two more days even, she just couldn't handle it.”

Helping to plan the surprise was Imogen's second grade teacher Kristina DiRenzo, who worked with Erik Nowak and his wife Krista.

“I am in very close contact with the family … we kind of knew a general timeframe (of his return), but he emailed me as soon as he found out a tentative date and asked if we would mind if he surprised her here,” DiRenzo said. “We were like, ‘What! Of course you can! Get in here!'”

DiRenzo's class was the only classroom to not create welcome home signs as part of DiRenzo's plan to not tip off Imogen.

“I was trying to keep her from looking behind her,” DiRenzo said.

“I cry every time I see (military reunions) on the news and I cry every time I see them on YouTube,” she said. “I always think they're the most wonderful thing in the world. This was the first time I got to experience one in person and it was perfect.”

With Erik Nowak home indefinitely, Imogen planned to ice skate with her dad, who also will join her class as a chaperone at the Pittsburgh Zoo next week.

“He's wonderful,” said DiRenzo, who also said Erik Nowak would talk with the class at times via Skype. “He's very involved in the school.”

Bobby Cherry is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at rcherry@tribweb.com or on Twitter at @bc_trib.

