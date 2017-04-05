Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Sewickley

Sewickley Herald names Man, Woman and Citizen of the Year
Bobby Cherry | Wednesday, April 5, 2017, 11:18 a.m.

Each year, the Sewickley Herald has the difficult task of deciding who to select as our Man, Woman and Citizen of the Year.

This year, our responsibility grew as we have added a new honor to recognize an outstanding youth within our community. The Emerging Citizen honor will recognize a member of the community's youths whose leadership and dedication to community stands out.

Thank you to the many, many people who took the time to mail, email or drop off a letter nominating someone to be considered for our 41st Sewickley Herald Man, Woman and Citizen of the Year honors.

After much consideration, the Herald is pleased to announce this year's honorees.

For his commitment to children and youth engagement within the Sewickley Valley communities and Quaker Valley School District, Floyd Faulkner has been named the Sewickley Herald Man of the Year.

For her work among a number of groups and organizations in the Sewickley Valley, including the Heritage Valley Sewickley Foundation board of directors, the American Cancer Society Relay For Life of the Sewickley Valley, Child Health Association of Sewickley to name just a few, Terri Tunick has been named the Sewickley Herald Woman of the Year.

For the organization's work to bring quality cultural and educational films and programming to the Sewickley Valley, The Thomas Tull Family Theater has been named the Sewickley Herald Citizen of the Year.

For his dedication to leading peers within his school community and for his work within the greater Sewickley Valley community, Parker Redcross has been named the Sewickley Herald Emerging Citizen of the Year.

In the coming weeks, learn more about these honorees through stories and photos in the Herald.

Then, join the Herald in recognizing our newest set of honorees at the Edgeworth Club, 511 East Drive, Edgeworth, for our annual Sewickley Herald honors dinner celebration on May 12. Cash bar starts at 6 p.m.; dinner follows at 7.

Dinner menu will include a spinach salad with strawberries, goat cheese, red onion and croutons; chicken romano with Italian mixed vegetables and a wild rice mix; and dessert.

The cost is $43 per person. Reservations must be made by mailing the completed form linked here to the Herald. Reservations and payment are due by May 5; payment is nonrefundable after May 5. Your reservation should indicate which of the honorees you are supporting.

For questions, send an email to rcherry@tribweb.com or call 412-324-1408.

