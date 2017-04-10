Faulkner named Sewickley Herald Man of the Year for work

The cost is $43 per person. Reservations must be made by clipping and mailing the completed ad on Page 13. You may download a reservation form at bit.ly/honorsdinner2017 . Reservations and payment are due by May 5; payment is nonrefundable after May 5. Your reservation should indicate which of the honorees you are supporting.

The Sewickley Herald will honor Floyd Faulkner, Man of the Year; Terri Tunick, Woman of the Year; The Tull Family Theater, Citizen of the Year; and Parker Redcross, Emerging Citizen, at the annual Sewickley Herald honors dinner celebration on May 12 at the Edgeworth Club, 511 East Drive, Edgeworth. Cash bar starts at 6 p.m.; dinner follows at 7.

Whether shooting hoops with kids, supervising an after school program, coaching wrestling or assisting a child's developmental growth financially, Floyd Faulkner believes it takes a village to raise a child.

And that mantra rings true in the Sewickley Valley, said Faulkner, who refers to this area as a “community of excellence” for its care and concern for the successful and safe development of its children.

“I really have to applaud this community,” said Faulkner, 50, who has been named the Sewickley Herald's Man of the Year for the newspaper's 41st annual Sewickley Herald Man, Woman & Citizen of the Year honor celebrating people and organizations whose passion drives community spirit and togetherness. “It is nothing about myself. It is truly the people I have worked with over the years and the organizations I've worked with over the years. I'm able to build those relationships with kids whether I'm in the school, at the Y or the library … or whether it is working with or at the organizations in the community like the Sewickley Community Center or the library.”

Faulkner serves as the Community Youth Worker, a position created in 2009 through efforts with Youth Connect and the Quaker Valley School District and supported by Child Health Association of Sewickley and Sewickley Presbyterian Church. Initial support also came from The Grable Foundation.

Since then, donations from community groups, foundations and private citizens have poured into the district to help support Faulkner's efforts.

Among his responsibilities is to help provide students with opportunities they might otherwise not be able to afford.

“Sports and activities can be very, very expensive,” he said. “I've been able to help kids with sports registration — football, soccer, basketball, programs at the Y, summer camps at the Y. We've supported kids with music lessons, tutoring at Laughlin Center. One of the biggest things in the past two years is that we've sent a child for cross-culture experience to Italy. And it's been life changing for these children — children who, it's probably a once-in-a-lifetime chance. We've seen character built in these kids. I like to take kids to have cultural experiences. We have used to the city. We've gone to plays in the cultural district, we've gone to hear motivational speakers, and those things have been beneficial. We've supported various other groups in the community, at the library.

Faulkner says he spends much of his time building relationships with kids.

“One thing that drew me to Sewickley was that I could tell they took ownership of their children. The children in the district and the children in the village,” he said. “It is something I am big on — taking ownership of our children.”

The position began as a pilot program.

“My target group initially were middle school kids with the prevention of risky behaviors,” Faulkner said. “But I felt strongly about the ‘at-risk' term. I didn't want that stigma to apply to me that I was only working with those kids. Being in the school and meeting so many people and gaining their trust — parents and the entire community opened up to me and I've been able to work with all kids.

“We speak of this term of ‘at-risk' kids. I don't truly believe in ‘at-risk' kids, I believe that all kids are at-risk. They're at risk of making decisions that could jeopardize their futures, their goals, their safety.”

In his time in the community, Faulkner said grown close to people within the organizations he works with.

“One thing that's been amazing to me in this community is that all of these organizations have become a family environment,” he said. “There's been tremendous work and tremendous growth in our young people. It's been amazing to see them grow. I value those relationships because the amazing thing about this job is that I'm not confined to a building, I'm not confined to a classroom. So the relationship I build with the kids and families lasts throughout the years.

“I may not be the solution to all kids. I don't think one person is. But I am a piece of this very caring community.”

Among the activities he has helped with include the Sewickley Valley YMCA's Oasis center for kids, which provides sixth- through eighth-graders with a safe place to go after school for socialization and activity.

“That program has been a great asset to kids throughout the years,” he said. “Kids have access to the entire Y. We feed kids every day. That's a community effort to make sure kids are fed there and that kids have a safe place to go that is somewhat structured but it is supervised.”

Faulkner, who grew up in Coraopolis, said he's been familiar with Sewickley since he was young as his mother grew up here.

“I've had a familiarity with this town, and she speaks of the pleasant times in her childhood,” he said. “She loved growing up here. Being from Coraopolis, I always frequented this town. The YMCA has been an asset and a resource to me as a teenager and then in college, and then after college.”

Bobby Cherry is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at rcherry@tribweb.com or on Twitter at @bc_trib.