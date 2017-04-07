Sewickley Academy students, staff participate in Day of Service
Sewickley Academy students took part in the private school's sixth annual Day of Service on April 7.
Students across grade levels at the Edgeworth school volunteered on- and off-campus for service projects, and were joined by administration and staff.
Among the places Sewickley Academy students and staff volunteered included Light of Life Ministries, Fern Hollow Nature Center, Bethlehem Haven, Gwen's Girls, the Greater Pittsburgh Food Bank, Sisters of St. Joseph-Miriam's Garden, Villa St. Joseph, World Vision, Life's Work, Pittsburgh Project, Avonworth Community Park, Amachi Pittsburgh, No Crayon Left Behind, Orchardview Stables, Homeless Children's Education Fund, Masonic Village and East End Cooperative Ministries.
Those supporting on campus projects tended to the school's Secret Garden and wrote letters to military personnel through the Hugs for Heroes organization.
The purpose of the project is “to make a positive impact on issues regarding the environment, social justice, hunger, animal rights, and poverty,” school spokeswoman Brittnea Turner said.
Kristina Serafini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. She can be reached at kserafini@tribweb.com or on Twitter at @kristinas_trib.