Sewickley

Sewickley Academy students, staff participate in Day of Service
Kristina Serafini | Friday, April 7, 2017, 4:39 p.m.
Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review
Sewickley Academy senior Riley Belden sweeps around wheelbarrows in a barn at Orchardview Stables in Marshall on Friday, April 7, 2017. As part of Sewickley Academy's sixth annual Day of Service, several senior school students helped clean the barn and care for horses at Orchardview Stables, a non-profit organization that provides Equine-assisted activities and therapies for individuals with specific needs. Other service projects conducted by students, faculty and staff during the day included work at the school and at some off-campus sites like Fern Hollow Nature Center, World Vision, Light of Life Ministries and Masonic Village.
Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review
Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review
Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review
Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review
Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review
Sewickley Academy students took part in the private school's sixth annual Day of Service on April 7.

Students across grade levels at the Edgeworth school volunteered on- and off-campus for service projects, and were joined by administration and staff.

Among the places Sewickley Academy students and staff volunteered included Light of Life Ministries, Fern Hollow Nature Center, Bethlehem Haven, Gwen's Girls, the Greater Pittsburgh Food Bank, Sisters of St. Joseph-Miriam's Garden, Villa St. Joseph, World Vision, Life's Work, Pittsburgh Project, Avonworth Community Park, Amachi Pittsburgh, No Crayon Left Behind, Orchardview Stables, Homeless Children's Education Fund, Masonic Village and East End Cooperative Ministries.

Those supporting on campus projects tended to the school's Secret Garden and wrote letters to military personnel through the Hugs for Heroes organization.

The purpose of the project is “to make a positive impact on issues regarding the environment, social justice, hunger, animal rights, and poverty,” school spokeswoman Brittnea Turner said.

Kristina Serafini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. She can be reached at kserafini@tribweb.com or on Twitter at @kristinas_trib.

