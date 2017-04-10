Retiring Edgeworth teacher eclipses $80K from students over the years for Children's Institute

For the final time as an Edgeworth Elementary School teacher, Kim Wolfendale presented The Children's Institute of Pittsburgh with a donation from the school's Laps for Love project she created more than 20 years ago.

Wolfendale, who will retire at the end of this school year, began Laps for Love in February 1993. Since then, her classes have raised more than $80,000 to benefit the nonprofit group.

“When I first began teaching first grade, they were doing a service learning project,” Wolfendale said. “My son attended The Children's Institute and I knew about their free care fund.”

The students embarked on a service learning journey that inspired Wolfendale to carry it on year after year. Students run laps in the gym to raise money, writing friendly letters to family and friends to explain what they are doing and request donations. The curriculum taught students about students with disabilities, and the students did simulations of different disabilities to demonstrate what it may be like for a student with a specific need to go through each day and any struggles he or she may face.

“One of the coolest things was that the kids would write to family abroad — Germany, Australia, all corners of the world to contribute to our fund,” Wolfendale said. “The best part are the letters. We've gotten the most beautiful letters from grandparents saying how happy they are for this.”

The project is cross-curricular and interdepartmental, working with the gym teacher for the laps, the librarian to contribute books, and the guidance counselors educating students. The project is fully ingrained into the culture of the school.

“It's a service learning project with so many dimensions. I can't tell you how many teachers and staff helped — it really does take a village,” Wolfendale said.

In public education, there are many students with special needs being incorporated into the general education classrooms. Wolfendale aims to demonstrate the similarities students have, rather than emphasizing the differences. Students with disabilities have abilities, and the children realize everyone is unique. Depending on the group of students, parents or relatives or family friends come in to talk about what it may be like to be blind, or how to use service dogs.

“They are so respectful,” Wolfendale said of her first graders. “They relate and tell stories about who in their family may have special needs. They'll get frustrated during a simulation and understand what it's like.”

Not only does the project create a dialogue with students, giving them the opportunity to talk about people whom they know with disabilities, it also teaches tolerance, compassion, giving back, and paying it forward.

“I know firsthand that the money went to needy families,” Wolfendale said. “It costs a lot of money for services and equipment. Personally, The Children's Institute gave more to me than I ever gave to them.”

When Wolfendale retires at the end of this year, she hopes the project will continue in the district. The group won the Outstanding Award in Philanthropy for their work, and the district fully embraced the fundraiser, which “meant the world” to her.

“I want it to go on — for me, hitting $80,000 actually made me cry, when I did the numbers. This is about kids helping kids.”

Rebecca L. Ferraro is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.