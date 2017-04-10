Holocaust survivor shares story to Sewickley Valley audience

“The last time I saw my father is the first time I saw my father cry.”

Beatrice Muchman was 9 years old when she last saw her mother and father — both of whom told her she would be going away to summer camp in the countryside.

Unbeknownst to Muchman, who now is in her mid-80s, at the time was that her parents were saving her life and risking their own.

Muchman's father was killed by Nazis as he attempted to escape a train set for Auschwitz. Her mother was recaptured and sent back to Auschwitz, where she was never heard from again.

Muchman and her cousin were hidden from the Nazis by a network of underground protectors, ordinary people who helped Jews escape from Hitler's regime.

Muchman shared her story in an event last week at the Edgeworth Club organized by the Beth Samuel Jewish Center and Classrooms Without Borders.

“My father began weeping when he kissed me goodbye,” Muchman recalled. “The women (Muchman would live with), who were sisters, looked on awkwardly, or maybe I was the one who looked on awkwardly. My father was a grown up and acting like a child. I was embarrassed.

“I understood a lot of things for that time for a 9-year-old. After leaving our home in Berlin and moving to Brussels three years early, after learning to speak French, and more importantly, never to speak German, I had to quit school. But on that beautiful summer day, I could not understand why my father was crying.

“My parents had prepared me for the trip telling me I would enjoy life away from the city. The fresh air, the sunshine, the flowers, the trees. But the way my father was acting and behaving, spending my summer in the country seemed like anything but a good thing. This was supposed to be a wonderful time in my life.”

Muchman said she thinks of that day — the day her parents gave her up so Muchman could live — often.

“Now that I think back on this — the agony, the agony, of giving up a child knowing they would probably never see this child again. I was concerned about my father crying,” she said.

“He knew deep down inside … that would be the last time he would ever see his daughter. His only child. But he didn't mention that to me and I was too young to realize.”

Muchman said the underground network of protectors were made up of strangers, priests and nuns.

“These women had no reason to take in Jewish children,” she said. “I ask myself every morning of my life, ‘Could I do this?' They did. And so did many, many others.

“My parish priest … he knew. And he always felt that we were born Jewish children and we should go back … to being Jewish children and later make up our minds to what we wanted to be.

“He saved so many children. We didn't know that (at the time).”

During the war, Muchman said she and her cousin had no idea what was happening in the world around them as they spent time picking mushrooms and berries, and chasing rabbits.

“We were so sheltered from the horrendous disaster going on around us,” she said. “Remember, there was no television, no radio, no communication.”

A few years earlier, her uncle managed to get a visa to the United States. But a misspelled last name prevented her father from doing so.

“My father … had a letter misspelled on the application and so my uncle went to the left and got on the ship in 1939 and my father was sent back to start all over again,” she said.

Upon the death of her adopted father many years later, Muchman found a sealed cache of letters in an old Marshall Field's department store box. There were over 100 documents from her past she had never seen, and she learned what really went on during her time in Belgium.

Muchman's second cousin is the mother of Lauren McLeod, who serves as the vice president of the Beth Samuel Jewish Center in Ambridge. McLeod and Muchman met in the fall.

McLeod called Muchman's story one of “tragedy and triumph and a heartwarming reunion” as Muchman later met a relative who she had grown up living a block apart in Chicago, attending public school and college together. But connections were not made until family history had been traced.

Muchman said her parents didn't believe life their could become threatened in the 1930s.

“But for a mistaken spelling… for not believing it could happen in your country, reading headlines and not believing them, not being critical … it is so my personal responsibility to do something to make up for that. My parents were young, and they didn't understand,” she said.

“We need to understand what's going on around us, no matter how we feel, we need to understand. Immigrants are immigrants. They're people who are searching for the light of this country. All I wanted to do was become American.

“There are so many unsung heroes. So many people did the right thing for no reason. If these people had in some way been caught, their fate was worse than mine.”

