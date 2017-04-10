Memorial cabinet to honor legacy of Sewickley library volunteer

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The legacy of Charlotte Hamilton will be remembered at Sewickley Public Library for years to come thanks to support from her husband Jim and their four daughters.

A wooden cabinet has been installed near the library's circulation desk area that will help the library continue to fundraise — something library director Carolyn Toth said Charlotte Hamilton excelled at.

“Charlotte Hamilton was a tremendous fundraiser for the library during the 1998-1999 expansion,” Toth said. “Her fundraising abilities are carried on in perpetuity by this cabinet.”

Toth remained friends with Charlotte Hamilton following the fundraising endeavors, and reached out to Charlotte Hamilton's husband to mention the need the library had for the cabinet.

“When I think of Charlotte, I think of how she raised thousands and thousands of dollars for the library,” Toth said.

The $5,240 cabinet, paid for by the family, will be used as a table to raise funds for the library by selling items. Friends of the Library, the fundraising branch of the library, has three book sales a year, with proceeds going to enhance the public library.

“My wife loved to read, and she was on the board of the Friends of the Library,” said Jim Hamilton, Charlotte's husband. “She had more books… we gave 19 boxes of books to the library” following her death in May 2016.

The avid reader came up with several fundraisers for the library, such as Celebrity Doodles, where famous cartoonists drew doodles to sell, and Savoring Sewickley, which is an annual event where clubs and restaurants set up booths in the library and community members can pay to walk around and taste the food.

Ten years ago, on Charlotte's 70th birthday, the family walked to the library after church and surprised her by dedicating a double bookcase to her at the Sewickley Public Library, complete with an engraved plaque.

“From my perspective, this is a very appropriate way to remember her life,” Hamilton said.

Referring to a photo of the bookshelf surprise from a decade ago, he said, “She had her hands on her face, she was so surprised and happy. I know she's looking down from heaven and is pleased.”

Rebecca L. Ferraro is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.