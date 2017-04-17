Tunick named Sewickley Herald Woman of the Year

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The cost is $43 per person. Reservations must be made by clipping and mailing the completed form on Page 14. You also may download a reservation form at bit.ly/honorsdinner2017 . Reservations and payment are due by May 5; payment is nonrefundable after May 5. Your reservation should indicate which of the honorees you are supporting.

Menu will include a spinach salad with strawberries, goat cheese, red onion and croutons; chicken romano with Italian mixed vegetables and a wild rice mix; and dessert.

The Sewickley Herald will honor Floyd Faulkner, Man of the Year; Terri Tunick, Woman of the Year; The Tull Family Theater, Citizen of the Year; and Parker Redcross, Emerging Citizen, at the annual Sewickley Herald honors dinner celebration on May 12 at the Edgeworth Club, 511 East Drive, Edgeworth. Cash bar starts at 6 p.m.; dinner follows at 7.

Whether organizing Unique Boutique's vendor lineup, promoting the American Cancer Society or offering a first-aid lesson to Girl Scouts, Terri Tunick believes in helping others.

It's a life lesson she learned from her mother.

“She's always believed, ‘never give a hand out but give a hand up.' She showed me how to live and give and not expect a thank you,” said Tunick, who has been named the Sewickley Herald's Woman of the Year for the newspaper's 41st annual Sewickley Herald Man, Woman & Citizen of the Year honor celebrating people and organizations whose passion drives community spirit and togetherness.

A retired nurse, Tunick, serves as vice-chair of the Heritage Valley Sewickley Foundation board of directors, where she has spent more than a decade leading the organization's annual Unique Boutique fundraiser.

The fall event promotes and raises funds for a different hospital program or service each year and offers shoppers a chance to browse 50 vendors selling handmade and unique art, jewelry, decor and more.

“I enjoy supporting a cottage industry,” Tunick said. “Many are people who are artists or don't have storefronts, but this is frequently their primary income for their families. I've met a lot of great people with that.”

Last year's show benefited the hospital's breast care program.

“Hopefully maybe that day someone did take a brochure and did do their mammograms,” she said.

Part of Tunick's mission to support health-related initiatives is to help promote early detection and prevention through routine medical visits and to arm people with information on diseases.

“I believe that early detection and prevention is so important.”

Those efforts are part of why she values her time on the Heritage Valley Sewickley Foundation board.

“As a nurse on the board, it brings perspective of healthcare from my angle,” she said. “I'm also involved in the community, so I can help work on what the community needs.”

As a lead volunteer with the American Cancer Society Relay For Life of Sewickley Valley, Tunick said she first began working with the nonprofit organization as a nurse in a bone marrow transplant unit, which included clinical studies.

It was later that she was introduced to the fundraising efforts of the group through Relay For Life.

“They raise a lot of money for research and for education,” she said. “When a patient is coming in, they get their chemo, but they need a wig. Not all insurance policies cover the cost for a wig. You can find them resources with the American Cancer Society.

“There are many things they can help with: transportation to treatments, healthy diets, skin care.”

She hopes to help create an engaging event locally on June 3 at the Sewickley Valley YMCA.

“Unfortunately children within Quaker Valley have had cancer, so Relay For life is something we're trying to make for families as a community fun day,” she said.

Tunick spent about 10 years as a member of the Child Health Association of Sewickley, where she helped with the group's fourth edition of the popular Three Rivers Cookbooks.

Money raised by the Sewickley-based nonprofit helps support regional nonprofit group programs.

One such program Tunick recalls supporting was an organization's request to receive a donation for birthday party celebrations.

Tunick and another volunteer were on their way to a site visit of the group “and I'm thinking, ‘birthday celebrations? $2,000? Wow.' I didn't get it.”

Upon arriving, Tunick met with a child living at the place, who said she was excited to receive a cake, presents and balloons.

“The girl said, ‘I've never had (a birthday party before),'” Tunick recalls. “You think, ‘Wow, my kids always had birthday cakes and presents.'”

As a volunteer with the Pittsburgh-based Bartko Foundation, which provides support and services to single minority women, Tunick recalled a luncheon where a recipient and her son spoke about how the organization helped change their lives.

“The (woman's) son came up said he was happy his mother was on the right track, and he said, ‘I never thought I would have a living room or family room,'” Tunick said. “I was so taken back. Here's a young kid who's happy he has a living room. Things like that keep you humble and appreciative.”

A native of Port Vue in the Mon Valley, Tunick said she didn't know much about the Sewickley Valley community when she and her husband chose to move here as a halfway point for each of their jobs.

Since then, she has discovered that her passion for supporting community is supported by others who share similar beliefs.

“It is remarkable and refreshing,” Tunick says of the number of people willing to support community initiatives and neighbors. “It says a lot about our community. You have a lot of people who are so willing and generous to work on different projects and have so many different interests.

“You find your niche. That's what I told my kids when they went off to college,” Tunick said of her two children, David and Rachael.

In addition, Tunick is a member of the Grapevine Garden Club, annually hosts a prospective/accepted students' reception for Virginia Tech families to learn more about the school, will become president of the Duquesne University Nursing Alumni Board in September, and most recently began an effort to help develop a military veteran community banner campaign to recognize veterans within the Sewickley Valley communities.

With a number of activities to keep her busy, Tunick also finds time to play bridge twice a week, and has helped teach the card game to children at Moon Area Middle School through a Sewickley Valley YMCA program.

“People always talk about a life/work balance,” she said. “I've always been able to balance things enough that I can do things I really enjoy.”

Bobby Cherry is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at rcherry@tribweb.com.