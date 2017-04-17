Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Sewickley

Student at St. James School in Sewickley takes first in state essay contest

Rebecca L. Ferraro | Monday, April 17, 2017, 11:00 p.m.

Updated 30 minutes ago

Catherine Martsolf, an eighth-grader at St. James School in Sewickley, won first place in the Elks Lodge State Essay Contest and is going to the Elk Convention on April 29 in Harrisburg to read her essay.

Martsolf wrote an essay in November for Elks Lodge No. 1090 on the topic “Why Is It Important to Vote.”

Ann Barger, the Coraopolis Elks Americanism chairperson and St. James Parishioner, helped organize the contest for St. James students to participate. This is her fourth year.

“There are 12 lodges in the district, and each has a chairperson to go to the school to get them to do the essay contest,” Barger said. There are two divisions, 5th & 6th grade and 7th & 8th grade, and the students are required to write 300 words or less on the given topic.

Out of 28 submitted essays, six were selected: three from sixth grade and three from eighth grade, who were then eligible to move to district levels for judging. After placing first there, Martsolf went on to the state level. At a February awards ceremony, the students received awards, gift cards, and copies of their essays. This is where Catherine Martsolf won first place.

“I was over the moon — so excited. Her essay was awesome, it really stood out,” Barger said. “This is the first time someone in our district has won state level, and now she's going to the national level.”

Martsolf made history with her success, not only being the first St. James student to place first in states, but also the first representative of Elks Lodge No. 1090 to place first in states as well. She received a call inviting her and her family to the Elks Convention next week in Harrisburg, where she will read her essay aloud to the State Elk Representatives.

“For me to place first in the whole state of Pennsylvania was a big deal,” Martsolf said. “Nationals is an honor because it is going through the whole United States of America. I am proud of myself. I cannot believe I did it.”

Martsolf credits her English teacher Karen Scully for helping her to develop her writing through the use of various prompts, grammar work, and activities to hone descriptive writing. During the election, the history teacher taught students about how the government is run and the importance of voting in an election.

“Growing up, I have observed my parents and family members vote and I always found an interest in it,” Martsolf said. “I plan to make a difference in our world and going to nationals is one step closer. Every detail of my paper was powerful, but the sentence that stands out most is that ‘by voting, we are taking a stand and voicing our fears, dreams, and aspirations of the future.”

Barger enjoys doing this every year and is confident in Martsolf's success. Martsolf, meanwhile, expresses gratitude for the opportunity to present her essay nationally.

“I am truly blessed,” she said. “I believe I will go far in life and make a change in our world.”

Rebecca L. Ferraro is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.

