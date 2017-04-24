Quaker Valley senior selected as Sewickley Herald's Emerging Citizen

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Like an artist, Parker Redcross takes on each project he encounters with a blank canvas waiting to paint a vibrant piece of work.

A senior at Quaker Valley, Redcross' interests span an array of disciplines, ranging from music composition to computer science and mathematics.

“I just know that music composition and computer science and mathematics are things that have always extremely interested me,” said Redcross, 18, who has been named the Sewickley Herald's Emerging Citizen as part of the newspaper's 41st annual Sewickley Herald Man, Woman & Citizen of the Year honor celebrating people and organizations whose passion drives community spirit and togetherness. The Emerging Citizen honor was designed to honor a young person within the community who shares those qualities. “I find them fascinating and have participated in for awhile.”

And he finds ways to intertwine all of his interests in ways that support others.

While studying several advanced placement and honors courses, Redcross is a member of the school's track team, Math League, mock trial and Odyssey of the Mind.

In addition, Redcross also helps teach fellow students an advanced calculus course he and a few other Quaker Valley students are taking.

“Math has always been one of my things,” said Redcross, who leads peers every morning during first period in lessons he creates to guide students along the coursework. “It's a challenge to do it, but it's actually fun.

“For me, I can see the more technical aspects of math, but trying to make it more digestible is difficult,” Redcross said. “I do like being able to help people out and provide them that insight so they can say, ‘Oh I get it now.' That's really rewarding.”

Redcross also finds time to create music, including working on a musical with a friend and fellow Quaker Valley classmate.

And if that wasn't enough, Redcross, who will attend Yale University in the fall, also created what he has dubbed the Art Exchange — a program that celebrates creativity and talent among artists.

Through the Art Exchange, Redcross has helped to lead several events where artists create a piece within their medium, then share it with others who create a piece based on inspiration from the original content. He considers this a “progression.” A progression involves up to four people: the participant who creates an initial piece, a second participant who creates a work after receiving the first person's piece, a third participant who receives the second artist's piece and a fourth participant who gets the third person's piece.

Artists are supposed to remain anonymous until the exhibition.

For art involving performance, such as music or dance, a participant must provide a recording for the exhibition and also has the option of doing a live performance, he said.

“The reason I tried to create the Art Exchange was to be very inclusive of a lot of different artists and a lot of different media,” Redcross said.

He began when a friend shared a story he wrote with Redcross, who wrote used that to create a small ensemble piece “that took all of the ideas that were expressed through literature and tried to convey those through music,” Redcross said. “That was very difficult to do. The art forms are entirely different. But I found the experience to be really interesting and valuable as far as my composition was concerned.”

In an exchange that ran in the fall, 35 participants each created four works of art — totalling about 120 overall pieces of art — that were displayed through several businesses in Sewickley.

The idea includes photographers, painters, musicians, poets, writers, dancers, sculptors and animators.

His computer science interests involved creating a study tool website as part of his sophomore project that would assist students with studying.

Though Redcross says he sees the overlap of his interests, he enjoys them separately.

“People say (music) is mathematical in nature. That's true to some extent,” he said. “I'm not sure where in my future they may combine.”

Bobby Cherry is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at rcherry@tribweb.com and on Twitter at @bc_trib.