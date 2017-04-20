New brewery opens in Coraopolis

Cobblehaus Brewing Company, 1021 Fifth Ave., Coraopolis, is open Wednesdays and Thursdays from 5 to 10 p.m., Fridays from 5 to 11 p.m., and Saturdays noon to 11 p.m. Visit cobblehaus.com for more details.

Scott Mills debuted his new brewery, Cobblehaus Brewing Company, on Fifth Avenue in Coraopolis last week.

This eight-tap brewery focuses on German and Belgium-style beers as well as more American styles such as a Black IPA and a Brown Ale that Mills says is more like a west coast brown ale than a traditional honey brown ale. The focus right now is on beers, but he is planning to expand his brewing portfolio to also include meads, wines, and cider in a couple of months when he finds the right partner, he said.

Mills has been brewing beer for over 20 years. He first fell in love with craft beer while visiting friends in Colorado right after graduating college. Years later, a job he held had him traveling to Germany and Belgium, and that's when he fell in love with traditional European styles of beers.

As for opening Cobblehaus Brewing Company, he says, while in college he visited his first sports bar and told himself, “I have to have one of these when I grow up.” And, he now he does.

Mills said he researched extensively before opening, talking to other local breweries around the region who he says were very helpful.

“One thing I love about the craft beer community is that it's not a competition,” Mills says. “Everyone has their own little niche and we all want to see each other do well.”

Right now, the focus is only on producing beers, but his long term goal is to offer some in-house, small plates that pair with his creations.

Until then, patrons are welcomed to bring in their own food or order from nearby restaurants such as Anthony Jr.'s Restaurant & Pizzeria and Zuko's Pizza. He's also going to work with local food trucks to bring in food options that aren't currently available in Coraopolis.

What drew Mills to Coraopolis was that he liked that it's a small, walkable community, and one that's being revived.

And Andy Theobald, owner of Anchor & Anvil Coffee Bar, and nearby neighbor to Cobblehaus agrees. He decided to open up the second location of his coffee shop here because he saw so much potential for growth.

“Cobblehaus is a terrific addition to the corridor and ... it's going to bring people into the town and make it a destination for people who may not be aware of what's happening and changing here,” Theobald says.

Sarah Sudar is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.