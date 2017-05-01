Quaker Valley teams with Carnegie Mellon for entertainment technology

Quaker Valley High School has teamed up with Carnegie Mellon University's Entertainment Technology Center to create an opportunity for students to explore all that a career in that field has to offer.

The students went to the campus in January to tour, explore, and participate in workshops. Students, ranging from grade 9 through 12, were divided into groups, and the students collaborated to design an idea to implement.

“It was student led, and John Balish [of Carnegie Mellon] gave students time to work independently too,” said Marianne Cibula, who is the career education coordinator at Quaker Valley High School.

On April 28, the students presented their work, the problems they may have encountered and any difficulties.

They pitched their ideas to Carnegie Mellon faculty as well as to Cibula and Quaker Valley teacher Jeff Evancho.“I'm amazed at the opportunity they're given — they're in the middle of CMU. They problem-solved on their own, and employers look for a problem solver who can think outside the box and can be a team player,” Cibula said.

“It's important that students have experience. It piques their interest and gives them a unique input into the future,” Cibula added.

Evancho worked as the liaison between Quaker Valley and Carnegie Mellon.

“Moving into next year, CMU will be identifying Quaker Valley as a primary host school for play testing,” Evancho said. “The main idea that John and I had was to just get a direct pipeline to the students, figure out a way to connect them to [Entertainment Technology Center], and give them the experience…to allow them to show us what the future of learning should look like.”

The experience opened up opportunities for the students to make connections to practical situations and allow them to explore emerging technologies without traditional barriers. The students' varying background interests came together in a collaborative experience, giving them the chance to create, implement, and present an app, a video game, or an interactive virtual experience.

“The students love it. They don't see the learning as school — it's almost extra-curricular or play. It's positive that they're having so much fun, with how relevant and enjoyable it is,” Evancho said.

This is the first time the Entertainment Technology Center has tried a collaboration with a school district, and it is something that will continue in the future. It places a lot of responsibility on the students and focuses the learning on them.

“I'm happy to be a part of it,” Evancho said. “It's a micro-lens showing us that school can look like in the future. They're informing us what learning should look like.”

