Sewickley Herald to host annual citizens of the year celebration

The Sewickley Herald will host its annual Sewickley Herald Man, Woman and Citizens of the Year dinner celebration on May 12 at the Edgeworth Club.

Floyd Faulkner has been named the Sewickley Herald Man of the Year for his commitment to children and youth engagement within the Sewickley Valley communities and Quaker Valley School District.

Terri Tunick has been named the Sewickley Herald Woman of the Year for her work among a number of groups and organizations in the Sewickley Valley, including the Heritage Valley Sewickley Foundation board of directors, the American Cancer Society Relay For Life of the Sewickley Valley, Child Health Association of Sewickley to name just a few.

The Tull Family Theater has been named the Sewickley Herald Citizen of the Year for the organization's work to bring quality cultural and educational films and programming to the Sewickley Valley.

And, in an effort to acknowledge the youth engagement within the Sewickley Valley, the Herald will honor Parker Redcross , who has been named the Sewickley Herald Emerging Citizen of the Year for his dedication to leading peers within his school community and for his work within the greater Sewickley Valley community.

The annual Sewickley Herald honors dinner celebration will be held May 12 at the Edgeworth Club, 511 East Drive, Edgeworth. Cash bar starts at 6 p.m.; dinner follows at 7.

Menu will include a spinach salad with strawberries, goat cheese, red onion and croutons; chicken romano with Italian mixed vegetables and a wild rice mix; and dessert.

The cost is $43 per person. Reservations and payment are due no later than May 5. Payment, which can be made via check or credit card, is nonrefundable after May 5. Reservations can be made by downloading an RSVP form at bit.ly/honorsdinner2017 or sending an email to rcherry@tribweb.com. Your reservation should indicate which of the honorees you are supporting.

