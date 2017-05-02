Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Sewickley

Sewickley Herald to host annual citizens of the year celebration
Bobby Cherry | Tuesday, May 2, 2017, 8:00 p.m.
Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review
Floyd Faulkner, the Sewickley Herald Man of the Year, stands for a photo at Sewickley Valley YMCA's Oasis teen center Thursday, April 6, 2017. Faulkner was chosen as the man of the year for his commitment to children and youth engagement.
Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review
Terri Tunick stands for a photo inside Heritage Valley Sewickley hospital Thursday, April 13, 2017. Tunic was named the Sewickley Herald Woman of the Year for her work among several groups and organizations in the Sewickley Valley including the Heritage Valley Sewickley Foundation board of directors, the American Cancer Society Relay For Life of the Sewickley Valley and Child Health Association of Sewickley.
Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review
The Tull Family Theater executive director Carolina Beyers (from left), board vice president Susan Kaminski, board secretary Jan Pereira and board member Tim Hadfield stand for a photo in the lobby of the theater Wednesday, April 19, 2017. The Tull Family Theater has been named the Sewickley Herald Citizen of the Year for the organization's work to bring quality cultural and educational films and programming to the Sewickley Valley.
Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review
Quaker Valley High School senior Parker Redcross sits for a photo outside the school Wednesday, April 19, 2017. Redcross was named the Sewickley Herald Emerging Citizen of the Year for his leadership among the school community and his work within the Sewickley Valley.

Updated 20 minutes ago

The Sewickley Herald will host its annual Sewickley Herald Man, Woman and Citizens of the Year dinner celebration on May 12 at the Edgeworth Club.

Floyd Faulkner has been named the Sewickley Herald Man of the Year for his commitment to children and youth engagement within the Sewickley Valley communities and Quaker Valley School District.

Terri Tunick has been named the Sewickley Herald Woman of the Year for her work among a number of groups and organizations in the Sewickley Valley, including the Heritage Valley Sewickley Foundation board of directors, the American Cancer Society Relay For Life of the Sewickley Valley, Child Health Association of Sewickley to name just a few.

The Tull Family Theater has been named the Sewickley Herald Citizen of the Year for the organization's work to bring quality cultural and educational films and programming to the Sewickley Valley.

And, in an effort to acknowledge the youth engagement within the Sewickley Valley, the Herald will honor Parker Redcross , who has been named the Sewickley Herald Emerging Citizen of the Year for his dedication to leading peers within his school community and for his work within the greater Sewickley Valley community.

The annual Sewickley Herald honors dinner celebration will be held May 12 at the Edgeworth Club, 511 East Drive, Edgeworth. Cash bar starts at 6 p.m.; dinner follows at 7.

Menu will include a spinach salad with strawberries, goat cheese, red onion and croutons; chicken romano with Italian mixed vegetables and a wild rice mix; and dessert.

The cost is $43 per person. Reservations and payment are due no later than May 5. Payment, which can be made via check or credit card, is nonrefundable after May 5. Reservations can be made by downloading an RSVP form at bit.ly/honorsdinner2017 or sending an email to rcherry@tribweb.com. Your reservation should indicate which of the honorees you are supporting.

Bobby Cherry is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at rcherry@tribweb.com and on Twitter at @bc_trib.

