Sewickley Parking Authority makes changes to borough parking stations

Sewickley Parking Authority will lift a four-hour parking maximum in some parts of the borough that was implemented when new pay stations went into place this year.

Members approved the change to Zone 1 pay stations at a May 1 meeting. It won't go into effect until pay stations and an app are reprogrammed, leaders said.

“That's a major change,” said parking authority Chairman Tom DeFazio.

The added time in the business district will allow customers of businesses use the borough longer.

Zone 1 costs $1 an hour and had been limited to a four-hour maximum. Zone 2 pay stations remain at $2 for an eight-hour day.

“I think you're trying to balance between the scammers and the legitimate shoppers,” said police chief Rich Manko. “I don't know if you'll find a true answer. In 37 years, I've watched people park their cars and catch the bus into Pittsburgh all day, but their car is parked there for eight dollars, worse case scenario. That means a spot is tied up for almost 10 hours.”

Borough Manager Kevin Flannery and Manko were to meet with representatives from Meter Feeder and PSX to discuss the change.

Diane Forrest, who with her husband Thomas, own Forrest Orthodontics at 504 Beaver St., voiced the concern of her patients who have had problems parking for appointments.

“We see a lot of people and a lot of complaints,” Forrest said. “People are coming in for 15 to 45 minutes and people are coming in and out constantly.”

Another change in parking for Sewickley comes in the form of improved connectivity. Right now, users sometimes see transactions with credit cards timed out or taking several minutes to complete.

DeFazio said the meter modems will be switched from an AT&T server to Verizon. That process could take three to four weeks.

“Hopefully we'll see some improvement in the connectivity once that is done,” DeFazio said. “There have been issues. I'm not going to sugarcoat it. We're trying to work with (PSX) to get them resolved. We will know more in a few weeks once these modems get switched.”

Another fault in the machines, according to PSX, could be simple mechanical issues.

DeFazio said the manufacturer has identified loose screws in the machines, themselves, as well as some problems in the installation. Water insulation may have also caused some delay with the machines working properly.

DeFazio said any mechanical issues have been fixed with sealant, where possible.

There currently is a connection problem within the Green Street lot, which has two new parking meters. One is closer to Green Street and the other is in the middle of the lot.

Authority members agreed to move a pay station next to Green Street into the center of the lot near the other machine, which has a 99 percent connection rate, leaders said. The farther meter being moved had a 60 percent connection rate.

Parking authority board member Fred Jezzi said having the two meters close to each other will be more convenient.

Authority members also agreed to change a meter on Centennial Avenue near the Union Aid apartments from Zone 1 to Zone 2.

Improved signage will be added to meters to better identify where people can pay, leader said.

Matthew Peaslee is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.