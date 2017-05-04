Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Sewickley

Rothfus, Murphy praise passage of GOP health care bill
Bobby Cherry | Thursday, May 4, 2017, 6:54 p.m.

Updated 10 minutes ago

Following the passage of the House's health care bill Thursday, Congressman Keith Rothfus, R-Sewickley, praised the Republican-led plan to attempt to repeal and replace so-called Obamacare.

"Obamacare is making insurance unaffordable for those in the individual and small group market, both with and without pre-existing conditions, and the Democrats have no solutions to the problem," Rothfus, who voted in favor of the bill, said in a statement released Thursday afternoon. Rothfus' district includes most of the Sewickley Valley communities, including Sewickley and Edgeworth.

"The American Health Care Act is a solution that addresses both coverage for those with pre-existing conditions and affordability for everyone, with states having an opportunity to move away from Washington mandates and towards flexibility and choice," Rothfus said in the statement.

Congressman Tim Murphy, R-Upper St. Clair, whose district includes Leetsdale and Moon, also voted in favor of the GOP-led bill, calling the Affordable Care Act a "failing" health care law.

"This marks the beginning of a desperately-needed restructuring process of America's health care system," Murphy said in a statement. "We have a lot more work to do. I remain committed to protecting the most seriously ill, including those who suffer from mental illness and addiction disorders."

The measure passed the House by a 217-213 vote, and faces an uphill battle in the Senate .

Bobby Cherry is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at rcherry@tribweb.com and on Twitter at @bc_trib.

