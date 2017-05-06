Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Sewickley

Chartiers Valley to host Remake Learning Days

Rebecca L. Ferraro | Saturday, May 6, 2017, 12:01 a.m.

Updated 1 hour ago

As part of Remake Learning Days, Chartiers Valley will host a Family STEM Night on Tuesday.

Led by elementary curriculum leader for elementary science Peter Schintz, the event at Chartiers Valley Intermediate School on Swallow Hill Road in Scott will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. May 16.

“This is our third year with the event and we wanted to try and expand on it and gain some additional attendees,” Schintz said.

The event is an opportunity to get students engaged in learning experiences, he said. STEM, which stands for science, technology, engineering and math, has been a focal point of classes with collaborative, hands-on education.

Families of the intermediate school students, including parents and siblings, are invited to the event, which will demonstrate to community members the various career-oriented activities the students are participating in.

“The event allows the parents to see the evolution of science in school and the increased focus on STEM and project-based learning,” Schintz said. “The parents have the opportunity to experience the teamwork and thinking to be successful in today's classroom as we prepare our students for the future.”

In the past, teachers have run the event and there have been guest speakers and presenters. Although Schintz said there has not yet been official confirmation, both the Coast Guard and Fisher Scientific had initially offered to send representatives.

“We have seen a very positive response in interest,” Schintz said. “Partnering with Remake Learning for this event has allowed us to have additional funds that we can use to purchase supplies and create six new activities for the students and their families.”

Rebecca L. Ferraro is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.

