Full ballot for Quaker Valley primary voters

Voters in all three Quaker Valley School District regions will find contested races on their party's ballot in next week's primary election.

Candidates for school board are permitted to cross-file for either or both party nominations for the primary. All but two candidates cross-filed, according to Allegheny County Elections office information.

Region I

In Region I, which serves Bell Acres, Leet and Leetsdale, voters for each party will select two candidates for the November ballot.

Cooper

Gregg Cooper, 50, of Bell Acres, said “school director is the most important locally elected official” and said he is running to “give something back.”

The father of four — including a 20-year-old and three children currently enrolled in Quaker Valley schools — said his family has “had a tremendously positive experience with the Quaker Valley schools.”

Cooper said the district has an “unbelievably large amount of offerings for the kids, from academics and athletics, and I want to see us build on that.”

With a finance background, Cooper, said the district needs “fiscal accountability.”

As for a new high school, Cooper said he has “done a lot of research ... and I believe the building has reached the end of its useful life.”

He said he is willing to support a new building “with the caveat that it can't be a blank check. We can't build a huge, shiny new building like we have unlimited funds.”

Helkowski

Daniela Helkowski, 44, of Leet, is seeking re-election to the Quaker Valley board.

“I feel strongly that every child deserves an education where we're helping them learn and find their passion,” said Helkowski, who was voted onto the board in 2013. “That child in the middle kind of gets lost sometimes, and I think we need to think creatively for each child.”

Helkowski said she supports a new high school, “but the current board knows we need to and we want to be fiscally responsible.”

“We don't want to just build something and not worry about how it will affect taxpayers,” she said. “We need to keep the future of the district in mind and keep taxpayers in mind.”

Kuzma

Jonathan Kuzma, 34, of Leetsdale, is running for re-election because he wants to continue to be part of the “good momentum” he said the board has right now.

Since being elected to the board in 2013, Kuzma said he has seen board members tackle budget issues and begin to focus on the future of the high school.

“Since I graduated from Quaker Valley and continued to live in the area, I felt like I knew the district,” Kuzma said of his reason to run for school board initially.

“It's a matter of wanting to contribute to the community.”

Kuzma said Quaker Valley's “education system is great ... but there's always room to improve.”

As for the future of the high school, Kuzma said “the existing building is safe, but it's not worth the long-term investment that would be required to keep the high school facility in the current building.”

Kuzma said he would support a “new building on a new site that is as close to town as possible.”

Napolitano

Maria Napolitano, 41, of Leetsdale, is running for school board “to make sure we have clear communication on vital issues, and that we are good stewards for our children,” she said. This is her first time running for public office.

The mother of four said she wants to “help our schools serve all of our children.”

With the future of the high school, “I want to make sure first we use what we have then plan for what we might need,” she said. “I'm aware that this [high school project] affects us in Region I more than others, and we want to make sure the current site is used responsibly.”

Napolitano said “schools should not just be there to arm them with facts but to prepare them for life.”

Region II

In Region II, which serves Sewickley, voters for each party will select one candidate for the November ballot. Barring a write-in campaign, Sarah Heres will appear on the Democratic ticket in November as Richard Kain filed to appear only on the Republican ticket, according to county information.

Heres

Sarah Heres, 58, of Sewickley, is seeking re-election to the school board.

“I would like to continue the work that I have been engaged in,” Heres said. “I want to continue working on behalf of the community with a commitment to provide a high-quality public school system.”

Heres said she wants to “maintain fiscal responsibility for the district.”

She has been part of a superintendent transitions, including the retirement of Joseph Clapper and promotion of then-assistant superintendent Heidi Ondek.

Heres also was part of the board that led the renovation of Quaker Valley Middle School, and she said the current board's attention is focused on the future of the high school.

“It will soon be 100 years old and it is on a small piece of property,” Heres said. “It presents issues with traffic flow and community access. We currently do not have any specific property in mind but we are constantly learning and evaluating. It is a very complicated puzzle to figure out the high school.”

Heres said the state regulates the limit school boards can consider tax increases.

“Since the other three projects (elementary schools and middle school), the state has a new index process,” she said. “We can't just build a new high school on our own. We need community input. The index is less than 3 percent, so you can't raise taxes 11 or 12 percent. We can't do that.”

“We are taking into considerations all of the concerns of the community. We would love to maintain a village setting, which many community members have said is important to them.”

Kain

Richard Kain, 45, of Sewickley, said he chose to run for school board because he thinks “the path that the school board is spending on is problematic.”

Kain said discussion of a new high school has “defined scope and quality without defining a budget. With any engineering project, you have to pick two of those three.”

Kain said he is concerned if costs for a new high school soar above $100 million, saying it “possibly [is] a tremendous tragedy and is a suicide pact fiscally.”

“I would love my daughters to go to a great new school. I think the planning process has obscured the issue.”

Kain said he also is concerned about computer science education, calling it “woefully inadequate.”

“It should be started early,” he said. “The finished product is not up to a global standard. Python and Javascript are the two most important computer applications out there right now. There is almost no job field in the future that this will not touch.”

Region III

In Region III, which serves Aleppo, Edgeworth, Glenfield, Glen Osborne, Haysville, Sewickley Heights and Sewickley Hills, voters for each party will select one candidate for the November ballot. Barring a write-in campaign, Kathryn Doebler will appear on the Democratic ticket in November as Jeffrey Morrow filed to appear only on the Republican ticket, according to county information.

Doebler

Kathryn Doebler, 40, of Aleppo, said she is running for school board to “see that the long history of academic excellence at Quaker Valley is continued.”

“We have a special gift in our community and I would be honored to be a keeper of that gift for a time.”

Doebler, who has two children in the district, said she wants to see communication in the district improved.

“Most parents I speak with don't feel as if they know what's going on, and attending board meetings is too burdensome for most,” she said. “I would like to introduce more modern communication tools to the board such as streaming meetings, conference lines to listen, video recaps with topic overviews.

Doebler said she also wants to “create more openness and accessibility,” saying “many parents don't know who their board (representatives) are.”

Doebler said she is “quite neutral” on the future of the high school.

“I don't feel like I have enough information presently,” she said. “I have toured the current high school and it does feel that it's outliving its useful life. But without hearing any proposals for ‘what next,' I do think it would be irresponsible to take too strict a position.”

Morrow

Jeffrey Morrow, 72, of Sewickley Heights, could not be reached for comment.

Bobby Cherry is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at rcherry@tribweb.com and on Twitter at @bc_trib. Kim Lyons and Matthew Peaslee are Tribune-Review contributing writers.