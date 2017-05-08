2 face off for Leetsdale district judge party nominations

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A longstanding magisterial district judge and longtime lawyer will square-off in the May 16 primary as they seek a party nomination for the Leetsdale-based district judge's position.

Incumbent Bob Ford, who has held the position for nearly 12 years, will face political newcomer Lori Capone Cirilano, a lawyer for more than 25 years, in the race for the six-year term.

The district judge serves the Aleppo, Bell Acres, Edgeworth, Franklin Park, Glenfield, Glen Osborne, Haysville, Leet, Leetsdale, Sewickley, Sewickley Heights, Sewickley Hills communities. The court handles between 6,500 and 7,000 cases a year.

Both candidates are cross-filed and will appear on both the Democratic and Republican tickets. The winner of each party nomination will appear on the November ballot.

Cirilano

Cirilano, 58, of Sewickley, has practiced law since 1990, when she graduated from Duquesne University School of Law.

Her legal background, which includes time as a personal injury lawyer, work in environmental law and starting a nonprofit senior citizen focused law practice, Elder Care Services, has prepared her to handle cases impartially as a judge, she said.

It also will help her interpret case law and run the courtroom in a professional manner, as she has been before many judges and in many courtrooms as a lawyer, she said.

“I will provide consistent and legally accurate rulings,” Cirilano said. “Nobody would leave my courtroom feeling like they owe me a favor. They would feel like they got justice.”

The secretary of the Sewickley Shade Tree Commission, Cirilano has a bachelor's of science degree from Catholic University of America in environmental science. She worked as an engineer for Westinghouse in the nuclear division while going to school at night for her law degree.

Cirilano said she will bring an energy and new ideas to the position that include drug prevention programs and elderly assistance. She also would like to start a youth court, utilized in other parts of the country, she said, where youth are “treated with dignity and respect” and judged by their peers.

Cirilano, a Churchill native, has a husband, Jim and twin daughters, Vivian and Clotilde, 18, who are seniors at Quaker Valley High School.

Ford

Ford, 58, of Leetsdale, has served as magisterial district judge for the Quaker Valley area since June 2005.

A longtime police officer, who worked on the force in his hometown of Aleppo for 17 years where he climbed the ranks to sergeant, has utilized his law enforcement background.

“My fairness and common sense comes along with the Pennsylvania law that I was able to learn from my police days,” he said. “The key is just being a good listener.”

A lifelong Quaker Valley resident, Ford said he always has had an interest in the community and a good rapport with its residents.

As district judge, Ford started a community service program that allows youth who are nonviolent offenders to work off a fine as their punishment.

“It takes the burden off the parents and holds them accountable,” he said. “And it gives them a second chance.”

Those who complete the program have their case dismissed, said Ford, who worked as a crime prevention officer during his time on the Aleppo police force.

As judge, Ford also ensures that he is in the office full-time, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. regularly, even when he doesn't have cases. He wants to be there to answer questions from residents or the communities if they arise, he said.

Annual audits of the judge have come back with “exemplary” reviews every year, he said, something that's rare.

Ford has a wife, Sandy Scalercio-Ford, and two sons, David and Bob Jr.

Stephanie Hacke is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.