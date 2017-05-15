Red Cross seeking Sewickley Valley volunteers

The American Red Cross is working with local groups to create shelter teams as part of the Prepare Western Pennsylvania initiative.

The groups are comprised of volunteers who are trained to respond when disasters — everything from floods and fires to hurricanes and hazardous materials spills — occur.

The Leetsdale Shelter Team, which has morphed into the Quaker Valley Shelter Team, recently began partnering with the Quaker Valley School District to use its schools as shelters.

“We will house them and feed them until we can get them back on their feet,” team leader Carol Weatherby said. “We're all one big community, so we should all take care of each other.”

The Quaker Valley Shelter Team, in conjunction with the Red Cross, is seeking volunteers to serve on the expanded team. Volunteers are trained in the fundamentals of opening a shelter, what it takes to feed a group of people, and registering community members utilizing the shelter.

Weatherby referenced the 2015 explosion and fire at the Leetsdale Industrial park as an example of the shelters being helpful.

“If at that time we would've been active, the coordinator would have called and told us 35 houses were being evacuated and that they need a shelter. We would register basic information and everyone has a cot, a blanket, somewhere safe to sleep, and food to eat. We follow up when they leave,” Weatherby said. “I want people in the Quaker Valley area to know and understand they have somewhere safe to go.”

The Red Cross relies on volunteers, and those volunteers are trained and ready to respond immediately to ensure there are resources to feed and shelter others.

“In general, we're looking to build more resilient communities so they're prepared, trained with supplies, and start the recovery quicker,” said Dan Tobin of the Southwestern Pennsylvania Red Cross. “Say there was a flood and we couldn't get there. If we have a trained group in the community, they can. The flood may never come, but it may.”

Tobin stresses the importance of keeping the community prepared. In the event of a disaster within a community or a neighboring one, the volunteers can mobilize quicker.

“We're helping our neighbors. On a bigger scale, the more people we have in our area, the less we would have to deploy from other areas of the country,” Tobin said.

The initiative has been successful thus far, recruiting community members and training them to respond.

Occasionally, they run drills to keep the skills sharp, in addition to training at Slippery Rock to learn and brush up on skills.

“If you volunteer for the Red Cross, you'll get so much more out of it than you'll give. You give them hope and it's a very rewarding experience, to be able to help someone who's just lost everything,” Tobin said.

Rebecca L. Ferraro is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.