Leetsdale splash pad set to open June 3

Leetsdale's splash pad at Henle Park is set to open June 3, leaders in the borough said.

Last summer's hours — noon to 6 p.m. Thursday through Sunday — will remain in place, Councilwoman Lauren Jones said.

Before the splash pad hours changed, the water feature had been open daily, forcing increased water bills for the borough, she said. The borough was spending about $10,000 for three months during that time, she said.

In lieu of charging for passes to offset the cost, the hours were adjusted.

“We didn't want to deter anyone from coming to enjoy the splash pad,” Jones said.

In addition to the opening of the splash pad, the season will bring the new Henle Park gazebo as well as some maintenance on existing areas, such as additional signs to make the public aware of the splash pad and the area.

The borough also will be purchasing new swings.

“There will be five adult swings, two infant swings, and one adapted swing,” Jones said. The swings will be green, as will the poles, with yellow accent chains.

The new gazebo is expected to be installed by June 30. It has been manufactured and is currently in storage.

Rebecca L. Ferraro is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.