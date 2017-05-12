Primary voting day guide for Sewickley Valley voters

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

May 16 is the Pennsylvania primary, where Democratic and Republican voters will elect candidates for their party ticket for the November general election.

Sure, you might've just voted in November, but here is a refresher guide to voting. Information will be updated, including results on election night.

There is a full slate of candidates across the Sewickley Valley, including in all three regions for Quaker Valley school board.

Who is running?

• All three Quaker Valley school board regions have contested races

• Leetsdale district judge

• Leetsdale Council

There are other local contested races. Find a sample ballot for your polling place through the Allegheny County Elections Division website . You'll need to know which polling district or ward you live in within your municipality.

Am I registered?

If you are not sure whether you are registered to vote (and you must be registered to vote), check to see if you are registered by visiting the Pennsylvania Department of State's voter registration database .

Where do I vote?

Some polling places rarely change locations, but you can find where to vote by checking the Department of State's polling place locator .

When do I vote?

The primary is Tuesday, May 16. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. If you are in line to vote at 8 p.m., you will be able to vote. Polls will remain open until those in line have voted. But the polls probably won't be as crowded as they might've been in November.

Do I need to show an ID?

For a majority of voters, no identification is required. Only voters voting for the first time in their precinct must show valid proof of identification.

“Unless you are a first time voter, poll workers should not ask you for photo ID,” the Department of State says .

The Department of State says the following forms of photo and non-photo ID are accepted:

• Driver's license

• U.S. passport

• Employee ID

• Military ID

• Student ID

• Any ID issued by the commonwealth or federal government

• Current bank statement

• Voter registration card

• Firearm permit

• Current utility bill

• Current paycheck

Do I need my registration card to vote?

No. You do not need your voter registration card to vote.

What if my vote is challenged?

If someone is challening your vote, do not leave the polling location. See the judge of elections at your polling site. You may fill out a provisional ballot. You will be given instructions on how to follow up with your provisional ballot's status.

How will I be voting?

Remember the curtains and punch tabs? For several years now, Allegheny County voters have used machines to cast ballots. The Allegheny County Elections Division offers information on how the machines work .

If you'll be voting by absentee ballot, the county elections division offers details about doing so .

Can I take a selfie of my vote?

The short answer: no.

Though some Pennsylvania voters inevitably will take a photo of their ballot, current state law prohibits the use of recording devices in a polling place. Pictures and video taken from outside looking into the area where votes are being taken are permitted, according to the Allegheny County Elections Division.

State law is not clear on whether the use of mobile devices in general is permitted at the voting machine.

I have a disability, how can I vote?

If your disability is identified on your registration card, you can receive help voting at the polls.

Alternatively, you can receive assistance if you fill out a declaration form at your polling place.

For details, call the Allegheny County Elections Division at 412-350-4500.

How long do I have at the voting machine?

State law says you have 3 minutes to vote. However, the League of Women Voters says you may take more time if the polling location is not crowded.

Have a complaint about your election officials at your polling site?

If you believe there are violations at your polling place, you have a right to file a complaint .

The Department of State provides for voters to file a complaint online or you can call 877-VOTES-PA (877-868-3772).

Where can I find results?

Here, of course. We'll update your local races here, so be sure to follow @TribLIVE, @SewickleyHerald and @bc_Trib.