Sewickley

Primary: Results from Sewickley Valley races
Bobby Cherry | Tuesday, May 16, 2017, 10:21 p.m.

Updated 6 minutes ago

Here is a look at primary results from Sewickley Valley races, according to Allegheny County Elections. Results are unofficial.

Information shown is for contested races. Non-contested races will be added later.

Check back for updates.

Leetsdale Council

Democratic — vote for four

Benjimen J. Frederick: 98

Osman Awad: 97

Thomas J. Michael: 84

Michael Nobers: 66

Thomas Belcastro: 109

Republican — vote for four (not contested)

Wesley James: 60

Write-in: 89

Leet Commissioner

Democratic — vote for two

Susan Beeman Barness: 90

Donna Adipietro: 120

James B. Janaszek: 44

Republican — vote for two

Write-in: 68

Magisterial district judge (Leetsdale)

Democratic — vote for one

Lori Capone Cirilano: 721

Bob Ford: 956

Republican — vote for one

Bob Ford: 1,339

Lori Capone Cirilano: 324

Quaker Valley School Director

Region I

Democratic — vote for two

Gregg Cooper: 75

Jonathan Kuzma: 134

Daniela Sauro Helkowski: 150

Maria Napolitano: 95

Republican — vote for two

Gregg Cooper: 131

Jonathan Kuzma: 181

Daniela Sauro Helkowski: 190

Maria Napolitano: 126

Region II

Democratic — vote for one

Richard Kain: 62

Sarah Stoessel Heres: 215

Republican — vote for one

Richard Kain: 95

Sarah Stoessel Heres: 114

Region III

Democratic — vote for one (not contested)

Kathryn Doebler: 333

Republican — vote for one

Jeffrey Morrow: 205

Kathryn Doebler: 227

