Primary: Results from Sewickley Valley races
Updated 6 minutes ago
Here is a look at primary results from Sewickley Valley races, according to Allegheny County Elections. Results are unofficial.
Information shown is for contested races. Non-contested races will be added later.
Check back for updates.
Leetsdale Council
Democratic — vote for four
Benjimen J. Frederick: 98
Osman Awad: 97
Thomas J. Michael: 84
Michael Nobers: 66
Thomas Belcastro: 109
Republican — vote for four (not contested)
Wesley James: 60
Write-in: 89
Leet Commissioner
Democratic — vote for two
Susan Beeman Barness: 90
Donna Adipietro: 120
James B. Janaszek: 44
Republican — vote for two
Write-in: 68
Magisterial district judge (Leetsdale)
Democratic — vote for one
Lori Capone Cirilano: 721
Bob Ford: 956
Republican — vote for one
Bob Ford: 1,339
Lori Capone Cirilano: 324
Quaker Valley School Director
Region I
Democratic — vote for two
Gregg Cooper: 75
Jonathan Kuzma: 134
Daniela Sauro Helkowski: 150
Maria Napolitano: 95
Republican — vote for two
Gregg Cooper: 131
Jonathan Kuzma: 181
Daniela Sauro Helkowski: 190
Maria Napolitano: 126
Region II
Democratic — vote for one
Richard Kain: 62
Sarah Stoessel Heres: 215
Republican — vote for one
Richard Kain: 95
Sarah Stoessel Heres: 114
Region III
Democratic — vote for one (not contested)
Kathryn Doebler: 333
Republican — vote for one
Jeffrey Morrow: 205
Kathryn Doebler: 227