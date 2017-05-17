Edgeworth home damaged by fire

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

An Edgeworth home undergoing renovations was damaged by fire Tuesday night.

Nobody was in the home at 334 Sycamore Road when the fire started, homeowner Ryan Thompson said.

Crews from Sewickley, Aleppo, Leetsdale and Moon were called to the scene at the end of Sycamore Road around 7:20 p.m. Tuesday.

It was not immediately known what caused the fire. Fire trucks and emergency responders lined the narrow and winding street off Chestnut Road.

Ryan Thompson and wife Jayme Thompson bought the home in 2016. Ryan Thompson said the last few months included major work to the kitchen and master suite. They were planning to put the home up for sale soon.

“We were just wrapping up renovations,” Ryan Thompson said. “We would have been done in about two weeks. We gutted it — all new kitchen and bathrooms.”

Computer equipment, desks and a few years worth of work files were destroyed in the fire, Ryan Thompson said.

Nobody had been living in the home during construction, the couple said.

“So there was no photos, no blankets — you think of all of those irreplaceable things that are lost in fires,” Jayme Thompson said.

The couple was in their Sewickley Heights home putting their children to bed when the fire whistle sounded.

“We even heard the sirens,” Jayme Thompson said.

“As eerie and violating as this feels, it could've been worse,” she said.

Bobby Cherry is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at rcherry@tribweb.com and on Twitter at @bc_trib.