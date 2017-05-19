Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Sewickley

Quaker Valley celebrates prom with 'a red carpet affair'
Kristina Serafini | Friday, May 19, 2017, 8:54 p.m.
Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review
Dmytri Rakovan and Katie Rostek pause for a photo during the grand march at Quaker Valley High School on Friday, May 19, 2017.
Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review
Allison Lenhardt and Grace Rogansky pause for a photo during the grand march at Quaker Valley High School on Friday, May 19, 2017.
Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review
Wearing jazzy footwear, John Pugh and his date Olivia Billings step out of Quaker Valley High School during the grand march Friday, May 19, 2017.
Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review
Justin Pryor and Madi Cantalamessa pause for a photo during the grand march at Quaker Valley High School on Friday, May 19, 2017.
Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review
Amos Luptak and Bearett Tarris pause for a photo during the grand march at Quaker Valley High School on Friday, May 19, 2017.
Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review
A man holds a young girl on his shoulders as they and others watch the grand march at Quaker Valley High School on Friday, May 19, 2017.
Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review
Eric Olexa and Aria Alston-Smith pause for a photo during the grand march at Quaker Valley High School on Friday, May 19, 2017.
Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review
Ricky Lagnese and Emily Truchan participate in the grand march at Quaker Valley High School on Friday, May 19, 2017.
Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review
Landon Grant and Kenzie MacDonald pause for a photo during the grand march at Quaker Valley High School on Friday, May 19, 2017.
Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review
A couple is silhouetted as they walk from the auditorium during Quaker Valley High School's grand march Friday, May 19, 2017.
Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review
Eric Johnston and Felicity Moffett participate in the grand march at Quaker Valley High School on Friday, May 19, 2017.
Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review
Ricky Guss and Nina Johns pause for a photo during the grand march at Quaker Valley High School on Friday, May 19, 2017.

With the glitz and glam of a red carpet affair, Quaker Valley High School hosted its annual Grand March before the school's prom on May 19.

With “A Red Carpet Affair” theme interpreting Hollywood, the Oscars and the entertainment industry, students continued celebrating prom at the Embassy Suites in Moon.

Kristina Serafini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. She can be reached at kserafini@tribweb.com or on Twitter at @KristinaS_trib.

