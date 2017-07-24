Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Sewickley

Photo Gallery: YMCA campers learn what it takes to sink or swim
Kristina Serafini | Monday, July 24, 2017, 12:09 p.m.
Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review
Children test the raft of cardboard, duct tape and milk jugs they made in the Sewickley Valley YMCA pool during S.O.S. (Sink or Swim) Camp on Thursday, July 20, 2017. Participating campers in grades 1—6 used science, technology, engineering, art and math to create their rafts before testing them to see if they would sink or swim.
Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review
Ambyr Clay reacts and she and other children test the raft of cardboard, duct tape and milk jugs they made in the Sewickley Valley YMCA pool during S.O.S. (Sink or Swim) Camp on Thursday, July 20, 2017. Participating campers in grades 1—6 used science, technology, engineering, art and math to create their rafts before testing them to see if they would sink or swim.
Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review
Children carry into the pool area their raft of cardboard, duct tape, balloons and milk jugs they made during S.O.S. (Sink or Swim) Camp on Thursday, July 20, 2017. Participating campers in grades 1—6 used science, technology, engineering, art and math to create their rafts before testing them to see if they would sink or swim.
Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review
Henry Lahoda (left) and Troy Sallis try to hold on as they test the raft of cardboard, duct tape and milk jugs they and other children made in the Sewickley Valley YMCA pool during S.O.S. (Sink or Swim) Camp on Thursday, July 20, 2017. Participating campers in grades 1—6 used science, technology, engineering, art and math to create their rafts before testing them to see if they would sink or swim.
Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review
Jimmy Prasad wears a half of a milk jug on his head as he and teammates test their raft of cardboard, duct tape, balloons and milk jugs they made during S.O.S. (Sink or Swim) Camp on Thursday, July 20, 2017. Participating campers in grades 1—6 used science, technology, engineering, art and math to create their rafts before testing them to see if they would sink or swim.

A new camp at the Sewickley Valley YMCA has children learning what it takes to sink or swim.

The S.O.S. (sink or swim) Camp for those entering first through sixth grades uses STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art and math) to teach children in two weeks how to build a raft using only cardboard, duct tape and milk jugs that would float in the YMCA's large pool.

On Thursday, each team took a turn testing their creation by lowering them into the water and then carefully piling on. Of the five floats tested, only one carried the children to the other side of the pool without sinking.

“I think the S.O.S. Camp is wonderful,” said Marc Smith, Sewickley Valley YMCA's Youth, Teen and Family Director. “It gives the kids an opportunity to challenge themselves, meet the challenge and have fun even if they weren't able to achieve all of their goals. Either way, sinking or floating, the kids are having a blast and that's the most important thing.”

The S.O.S. Camp joins one other STEAM camp offered at the YMCA. The Robo Camp, where campers build their own robots, has been active for the last two years.

