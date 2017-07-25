Sewickley's chamber celebrates Christmas in July

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas ... in July.

Sewickley Valley Chamber of Commerce's multi-day Christmas in July event kicks of July 25 across the community's business district.

Some of the business district's stores are participating in the five-day event.

“It's a great opportunity for businesses to put some deals on items and reduce their inventory to prepare for a successful fourth quarter,” Chamber of Commerce President Brigitte Nguyen said in a previous interview . “We want retailers to get creative with things and make it fun for the community.”

Free parking is available July 25 at pay station spots across Sewickley.

In addition to a planned sidewalk sale, the chamber partnered with the Sewickley Community Center to help families in need this summer. Each participating store will serve as a drop-off location for nonperishable and canned food items.

“We feel that it's important to partner with a charitable organization,” Nguyen said. “We sometimes forget that these organizations are in need throughout the year, not just during the Christmas season. We're looking for nonperishable and canned food items at this time. We wanted to add a feel-good giving aspect to the event as well.”

A Night Mart on July 28 will feature food trucks, festive music and Santa Claus sitting in a large Adirondack chair.

Bobby Cherry is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at rcherry@tribweb.com and on Twitter at @bc_trib.