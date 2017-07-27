Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Sewickley

QVSD hosts third iBike@QV camp
Kristina Serafini | Thursday, July 27, 2017, 12:48 p.m.
Owen Fick peddles a bicycle with help from Emily Horn, a floor supervisor for the nonprofit organization iCan Shine, during the iBike@QV camp at Quaker Valley Middle School on Thursday, July 27, 2017. The iBike@QV program, with help from iCan Shine employees, aims to teach children with special needs how to ride a bike in one week.
Caleb McQueen (front) and Owen Fick ride bikes with help from iCan Shine employees Kelly Barns, a bike tech, and Emily Horn, a floor supervisor, respectively, during the iBike@QV camp at Quaker Valley Middle School on Thursday, July 27, 2017. The iBike@QV program, with help from iCan Shine employees, aims to teach children with special needs how to ride a bike in one week.
Caleb McQueen rides a bike with help from iCan Shine employee Kelly Barns, a bike tech, during the iBike@QV camp at Quaker Valley Middle School on Thursday, July 27, 2017. The iBike@QV program, with help from iCan Shine employees, aims to teach children with special needs how to ride a bike in one week.
Caleb McQueen rides a bike with help from iCan Shine employee Kelly Barns, a bike tech, during the iBike@QV camp at Quaker Valley Middle School on Thursday, July 27, 2017. The iBike@QV program, with help from iCan Shine employees, aims to teach children with special needs how to ride a bike in one week.
Katie Conway smiles as she rides a bike on the track at Quaker Valley Middle School as Jenna DiLoreto, a sixth-grade special education teacher in the Quaker Valley School Distrcit during the iBike@QV camp on Thursday, July 27, 2017. The iBike@QV program, with help from nonprofit organization iCan Shine employees, aims to teach children with special needs how to ride a bike in one week.
Anna Napolitano rides a bicycle with help from volunteer Kristen Mcknight, a first-grade teacher at Osborne Elementary, during the iBike@QV camp at Quaker Valley Middle School on Thursday, July 27, 2017. The iBike@QV program, with help from nonprofit organization iCan Shine employees, aims to teach children with special needs how to ride a bike in one week.
iCan Shine employee Kelly Barns, a bike tech, congratulates Caleb McQueen for riding a bike during the iBike@QV camp at Quaker Valley Middle School on Thursday, July 27, 2017. The iBike@QV program, with help from iCan Shine employees, aims to teach children with special needs how to ride a bike in one week.

For the third year in a row the Quaker Valley School District is hosting its iBike@QV camp this week.

The goal of the camp, held at Quaker Valley Middle School in Sewickley, is to teach students with special needs how to ride a traditional bicycle.

The program is part of the national nonprofit organization iCan Shine and boasts an 80-percent success rate. Employees from iCan Shine, as well as volunteers—made up mostly of Quaker Valley School District staff—help teach the children during the week. Participants start out in the middle school gymnasium and then, as they become more comfortable on their bikes through the week, move to the track outside. At the end of the program, participants receive a bike and helmet to take home.

