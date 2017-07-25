Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Sewickley

Quaker Valley ranks as one of Pennsylvania's best schools for athletes

Tribune-Review | Tuesday, July 25, 2017, 12:15 p.m.
Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review
Quaker Valley's Parker Redcross competes in the AA boys 400-meter run during the WPIAL Track & Field Championships on Thursday, May 18, 2017, at Baldwin High School.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
Quaker Valley's Evan Frund, Connor Mangan, Beau Tomczak, Oliver Funk and Jake Giotto celebrate their fifth goal March 28, 2017, at Penn-Trafford.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
Quaker Valley's Danny Conlan competes against Grove City in a PIAA Class 4A second-round game March 16, 2017, at North Allegheny.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
Quaker Valley's Coletrane Washington pulls up for a jump shot against Harbor Creek in a PIAA first-round game March 11, 2017, at Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic.
Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review
Quaker Valley's Ben Mastrorocco competes in the boys 100 backstroke during the AA WPIAL swimming championship Friday, March 3, 2017, at Trees Pool.
Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review
Quaker Valley's Maddy Andrews competes in the girls 500 freestyle during the AA WPIAL swimming championship Friday, March 3, 2017, at Trees Pool.
Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review
Quaker Valley's Andres Hubsch competes in the boys 100 backstroke during the AA WPIAL swimming championship Friday, March 3, 2017, at Trees Pool.
Doug Gulasy | Tribune-Review
The Quaker Valley boys soccer team finished as PIAA runner-up on Nov. 19, 2016, in Hershey.

Quaker Valley ranked among Pennsylvania's best high schools for athletes, according to ranking and review site Niche.com.

Quaker Valley landed in 10th place, according to the Shadyside-based site that compiles the rankings .

North Allegheny ranked first with Lower Merion, in Montgomery and Delaware counties, ranking second.

Other local schools making the list include Bethel Park (9th), New Castle (11th), South Fayette (19th) and Beaver Area (20th).

The website compiles rankings for places to live, K-12 schools and colleges.

Read more about Niche.com's methodology for rankings .

