Sewickley

'Turning Red' show in Sewickley ends July 29

Tribune-Review | Wednesday, July 26, 2017, 3:27 p.m.
In her art piece titled 'Discomforter,' Karen Krieger, of Mt. Lebanon, collected credit card applications. Instead of trashing them, though, Krieger used them to make a quilt. The resulting piece of art, “Discomforter,” is one of 20 to be featured in the “Turning Red” exhibit from June 10 to July 29, 2017, at Sweetwater Center for the Arts in Sewickley.
“The Man’s Guide to Strong Arming” is made of reused objects, such as an ironing board for shirt sleeves, an iron and a shirt and was created by Sarah Simmons of Moon. It is one of 20 to be featured in the “Turning Red” exhibit from June 10 to July 29, 2017, at Sweetwater Center for the Arts in Sewickley.

Saturday is your last chance to check out Sweetwater Center for the Arts' “Turning Red” exhibit.

The exhibit, which closes July 29, features Pennsylvania's swing-state voting.

Artists created work taking a look at the political and social climate in the Keystone State.

Some of the pieces are reactions to President Trump, while others deal with social issues, such as poverty, bigotry, immigration and gun control, said Nichole Remmert, Sweetwater's executive director, in a previous interview with the Sewickley Herald .

Among the pieces featured include a quilt made of credit card applications artist Karen Krieger received in the mail.

Krieger, 59, of Mt. Lebanon, said her household constantly gets credit card applications, and she initially began collecting them to see how many she was getting.

“We probably get about 12 a week,” she said. “How many trees are sent out in these credit card solicitations?”

Some people who lost jobs and homes as a result of problems in the mortgage and credit industries still are hurting, Krieger said.

“I looked at the election through that lens,” she said.

The quilt is 6 feet, 8 inches, by 4 feet, 8 inches, and is hand stitched, Krieger said.

“It was my constant companion for about six months,” she said about working on the quilt. “Wherever I went, it went with me.”

Krieger said the center of each quilt square is made with the term sheets that come with credit card applications, “printed on the cheapest, flimsiest paper,” which she had to fold and weave into a more substantive material so she could use them for sewing.

