Sewickley Presbyterian Church choir to perform in Scotland

Singers from Sewickley Presbyterian Church will celebrate the 500th anniversary of the Protestant Reformation in the birthplace of their denomination – Scotland.

The Chancel Choir is one of six church choirs representing the Presbyterian Church (U.S.A) during Reformation 500 activities in Scotland, said Craig Dobbins, director of music ministries at Sewickley Presbyterian Church. The Presbyterian Association of Musicians invited the choirs to participate, said Dobbins, a past president of the organization.

"The choir is a wonderful group of very hard-working people, not just hard working musically but hard working within the church and the community," said Dobbins, 66, of Glen Osborne.

Twenty people involved with the choir, including Dobbins, are making the trip. They will perform at Holy Trinity Church in St. Andrews on Aug. 1, at St. Giles' Cathedral in Edinburgh on Aug. 3 and at Greyfriars Kirk, also in Edinburgh, on Aug. 5. "Kirk" is "church" in Scottish. All three churches are historic.

The Aug. 5 concert will involve singers from all of the American choirs performing as The Reformation Festival Chorus, with Simon Carrington as conductor.

The group also will do some sightseeing and attend a special service at Glasgow Cathedral. Dobbins, who has been to Scotland before, said that for three-quarters of the people on the trip, it will be their first visit.

Choir members will leave for Scotland July 29 and return Aug. 6.

Presbyterianism has its roots in the Church of Scotland. Visiting churches that are important in the history of the faith is exciting itself, and performing in them will be even more special, Dobbins said.

"I think it's going to be terrifying and exciting at the same time," he said.

Among the pieces the choir will perform during the trip are "Praise the Lord, God's Glories Show," composed by David Schelat, who lived in Ben Avon as a child. Dobbins said the piece pairs the 18th-century hymn text with African-style percussion. Another will be "Hush! Somebody's Callin' My Name," a spiritual.

Ellen Hitchins, an alto in the choir, said she wanted to go on the trip because before she joined the choir about 17 years ago, a group took a trip to perform in Vienna and she wants the opportunity to make the kind of special memories they have. And, she said, she wants to share the choir's "musical gifts with people in another place."

Because the church and the association that invited the choir to perform are not paying for the trip, the choir did a lot of fundraisers so members who otherwise would not be able to take the trip would be able to go, Hitchins said.

Among the fundraisers were sales of items including mugs with a Scottish thistle design, a CD of nontraditional Christmas carols the choir recorded and pies. Also, proceeds from the group's annual spring concert of secular music went to the fund for the trip, Hitchins said.

In addition to the opportunity to sing in churches that are hundreds of years old, she also has a more personal reason for wanting to visit Scotland for the first time.

"My mother's family is actually Scottish, so it will be kind of fun for me to go visit the motherland," she said.

Hitchins, 63, of Sewickley, she is looking forward to singing for people visiting the churches in Scotland.

"We've all invested a lot of time and energy. We do have a musical gift to give, and we can share our gift with these people," she said.