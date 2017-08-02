Leetsdale looks to change Broad Street speed limit

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Leetsdale Borough council members met in July and discussed changing the speed limit on Broad Street from 15mph to 25 mph.

Since the road has been paved, complaints have been filed regarding people driving too fast on the road. Once the limit increases, the police department will be able to write tickets for people driving too fast or too slow.

“It's been 15 for years,” said public works representative Joe McGurk. “The only place 15 mph can be is a school zone.”

Because 15 mph is typically restricted for school zones, 25 mph is the lowest a speed limit can legally be outside of those school zones. In spite of the signage indicating a speed of 15, it was not enforceable.

“It wasn't enforceable because it wasn't a valid zone,” McGurk said. “Now that [the speed] is up, it can be enforced.”

The council will have to advertise the change in the newspaper, although there will not be signs indicating the change on the roads.

“The council agreed at the last meeting to amend the ordinance from 15 to 25 so the speed limit can be enforced,” said council secretary Jennifer Simek.

At an Aug. 10 meeting, the Leetsdale council is expected to vote on the amendments to go through with the change. If approved, the next step will be to order new speed limit signs.

Rebecca L. Ferraro is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.