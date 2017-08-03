Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Sewickley

Digital bookmobile plans stop with Sewickley library

Matthew Peaslee | Thursday, Aug. 3, 2017, 12:42 p.m.
The Digital Bookmobile National Tour stop with the Sewickley Public Library will be held from 1 to 7 p.m. Aug. 7, 2017. The digital bookmobile will park in the St. Stephen’s Church parking lot, which is accessible via Broad Street or Walnut Street.
An inside look at the Digital Bookmobile that will stop with the Sewickley Public Library will be held from 1 to 7 p.m. Aug. 7, 2017. The digital bookmobile will park in the St. Stephen’s Church parking lot, which is accessible via Broad Street or Walnut Street.

Local residents have an opportunity to explore new technology when the Digital Bookmobile National Tour makes a stop in Sewickley on Aug. 7.

"The future is here," said Sewickley Public Library Director Carolyn Toth.

The newly updated mobile exhibit will provide an interactive experience for patrons of all ages to explore e-books and audiobooks available from all Allegheny County libraries. Currently on a national tour, the exhibit will be coming to Western Pennsylvania from the Cleveland area.

It also will make a stop in Moon on Aug. 8.

"We're honored and happy to have this," Toth said. "We're trying to get as many patrons and other libraries as involved as we can. We will have plenty of representatives to help with a lot of curious questions that we'll get."

The 52-foot digital bookmobile is equipped with broadband internet-connected computers, free Wi-Fi, touchscreen monitors, premium sound systems and portable media players. There even is a small movie theater on board.

"It is a one-of-a-kind thing," said Sewickley Public Library communications librarian Meghan Snatchko. "We've never had anything like this before. We're excited and we're hoping to see people coming in who may have heard of e-books but have never tried them out."

The bookmobile will be parked across Broad Street from the library in the St. Stephen's Church parking lot.

"There's a lot of logistics that go into parking the truck," Snatchko said. "We asked the borough for some assistance getting it around and the St. Stephen's parking lot is a great space to accommodate it."

Tours of the bookmobile are free and open to anybody. Digital materials are available anytime via the Overdrive application or at acla.overdrive.com.

"We're excited to have people get a first-hand look at what Overdrive offers," Snatchko said.

The Digital Bookmobile is powered by Overdrive, which is a digital reading platform used in more than 36,000 schools and libraries nationwide.

"Sewickley Public Library's print collection is holding steady for circulation, but we see the digital circulation increasing rapidly," Toth said.

Matthew Peaslee is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.

