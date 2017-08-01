Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Sewickley

Penguins-inspired team set to take flight at Red Bull Flugtag

Kim Lyons | Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2017, 2:27 p.m.
Submitted
A member of the PengWings team for the Red Bull Flugtag at the 2017 Three Rivers Regatta tests a Stanley Cup replica that will serve as a rocket for the team's entry. The flugtag competition is set for Aug. 5, 2017, in Pittsburgh.

As part of the Pittsburgh Three Rivers Regatta this year, the Red Bull Flugtag ("flying day" in German) will test local tinkerers' ability to build "anything that flies."

About 20 teams will test their homemade crafts Aug. 5. The "aircraft" must be self-propelled and will be pushed off from a platform 20 feet above the river.

"It's more like a parade float than a plane," explained Rob Riker, of Sewickley and member of the PengWings team. "It's as much of an airplane as you can get from a roll of duct tape, junk from the garage and random bits of plumbing and construction materials from the hardware store."

Their craft is 24 feet across and 11 feet long, and the "pilot" (who's really just glorified ballast) hangs from a swing. And yes, they are fully capitalizing on the popularity of the Stanley Cup-winning Penguins hockey team; their craft has a replica Stanley Cup rocket on it.

Team leader Tim Delaney "called me one day and said 'there's this flugtag thing coming to Pittsburgh, and I heard the previous winners built their thing in a couple weeks and used less than $500 of stuff to build it,' " said Riker, a self-professed tinkerer. "I figured we would crush it."

Turns out the previous winners had actual airplane builders on their team, but no matter the PengWings are determined, even though their contraption is named for one of the few members of the bird family unable to achieve flight.

"We all had a little pent-up desire to build something," Riker said. "We just tried to think of people we knew who could build things that we would want to hang out with for a few weeks."

In addition to Delaney and Riker, the PengWings team includes Andy Peacock, builder and tinkerer and Don McKee, who Riker says has built boats and has academic experience with aerodynamics, and their pilot Emily Moschitta.

They won't have much time to do any real testing of the craft before the performance, but they're working hard on their skit: each team has to do a small performance to rev up the crowd, which Riker feels confident about.

"We don't think it's going to stay in the air for very long, but we're excited to see how it does hold up," he said.

Kim Lyons is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.

