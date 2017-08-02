Utility service providers in Sewickley can pay flat fee instead of meters

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Sewickley Parking Authority has plans to establish an annual permit for utility vehicles.

In June, a Comcast representative inquired about an annual fee in lieu of paying for hourly parking and risk being ticketed on a job.

At the July meeting, board members discussed and approved a fee of $500 for the annual permits.

“We used an estimated number of times a week the utilities were here, based on information they provided, time per trip, etc.,” said board member Tom DeFazio. “It was a calculated number, not one we just pulled out of the air.”

The board also considered parking rates in determining an appropriate total.

The parking permit option applies to any of the utility services doing business in Sewickley Borough, and is effective immediately.

Service providers can pay the flat rate or elect to pay the meter cost.

Borough Manager Kevin Flannery emphasized the annual fee applies to utility service providers only — “anybody who puts cones out.”

The annual fee assures compliance and “ensures that the parking authority is fairly compensated,” according to a document issued by the board.

DeFazio estimates the board will bring in a sum “based on the number of utilities times $500/utility.”

Rebecca L. Ferraro is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.