Photo gallery: Quaker Valley High School Marching Band camp
Kristina Serafini | Friday, Aug. 4, 2017, 12:39 p.m.
Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review
A Quaker Valley High School marching band member plays the flute during band camp at the middle school Thursday, Aug. 3, 2017.
Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review
Senior Eric Johnston rehearses with the Quaker Valley Marching Band during band camp at the middle school Thursday, Aug. 3, 2017.
Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review
Quaker Valley Marching Band assistant director Stephen Donnelly helps out during band camp at the middle school Thursday, Aug. 3, 2017.
Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review
Drum major Katie Rostek and other members of the Quaker Valley High School Marching Band are reflected in a sousaphone during band camp at the middle school Thursday, Aug. 3, 2017.
Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review
Junior Elise Truchan rehearses with the Quaker Valley Marching Band during band camp at the middle school Thursday, Aug. 3, 2017.
Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review
The red cape of drum major Katie Rostek flaps in the wind as she directs the Quaker Valley Marching Band during band camp at the middle school Thursday, Aug. 3, 2017. The day's theme was 'superheroes.'

The Quaker Valley High School Marching Band's annual band camp is being held this week at the middle school. This season's halftime show features popular tunes from "Indiana Jones," "Superman" and "Star Wars." The band is directed by Cory Neville.

