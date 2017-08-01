Quaker Valley nurses to offer time for medication drop off

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Quaker Valley school nurses will be available from 9 a.m. to noon Aug. 18 for parents to drop off any medications children need throughout the school day.

The district says this will help alleviate problems on the first day of school.

All medications, including over-the-counter medications, must be accompanied by a form and must be signed by the prescribing physician and the parent. Medications will not be given without the form and the two signatures.

• Starting Aug. 1, the state Department of Health changed school immunization requirements. Every child must have the required vaccines or they will risk exclusion from school. Under the new regulation, the current provisional waiver of eight months for school children to be fully immunized is reduced to five school days.

All children in grades kindergarten through 12th grade need the following immunizations: four doses of tetanus, diphtheria, and acellular pertussis; four doses of polio; two doses of measles, mumps, rubella (usually given as MMR); three doses of hepatitis B; and two doses of varicella (chickenpox) or evidence of immunity.

Students going into seventh grade also need one dose of tetanus, diphtheria, acellular pertussis (Tdap) on the first day of seventh grade; and one dose of meningococcal conjugate vaccine (MCV) on the first day of seventh grade.

Students going into 12th grade also need one dose of meningococcal conjugate vaccine (MCV) on the first day of 12th grade.

A child has the ability to be exempted from the immunization requirements for these reasons: medical, religious belief, and philosophical/strong moral or ethical conviction.

Even if a child is exempt from immunizations, they may be excluded from school during an outbreak of a vaccine-preventable disease. All immunizations are due within the first five days of school.

More specific information is available from Quaker Valley nurses, pediatricians or the state Department of Health.

For more information, visit qvsd.org or call 412-749-3600.