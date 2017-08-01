Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Sewickley

Quaker Valley nurses to offer time for medication drop off

Tribune-Review | Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2017, 2:39 p.m.
Quaker Valley High School

Updated 26 minutes ago

Quaker Valley school nurses will be available from 9 a.m. to noon Aug. 18 for parents to drop off any medications children need throughout the school day.

The district says this will help alleviate problems on the first day of school.

All medications, including over-the-counter medications, must be accompanied by a form and must be signed by the prescribing physician and the parent. Medications will not be given without the form and the two signatures.

• Starting Aug. 1, the state Department of Health changed school immunization requirements. Every child must have the required vaccines or they will risk exclusion from school. Under the new regulation, the current provisional waiver of eight months for school children to be fully immunized is reduced to five school days.

All children in grades kindergarten through 12th grade need the following immunizations: four doses of tetanus, diphtheria, and acellular pertussis; four doses of polio; two doses of measles, mumps, rubella (usually given as MMR); three doses of hepatitis B; and two doses of varicella (chickenpox) or evidence of immunity.

Students going into seventh grade also need one dose of tetanus, diphtheria, acellular pertussis (Tdap) on the first day of seventh grade; and one dose of meningococcal conjugate vaccine (MCV) on the first day of seventh grade.

Students going into 12th grade also need one dose of meningococcal conjugate vaccine (MCV) on the first day of 12th grade.

A child has the ability to be exempted from the immunization requirements for these reasons: medical, religious belief, and philosophical/strong moral or ethical conviction.

Even if a child is exempt from immunizations, they may be excluded from school during an outbreak of a vaccine-preventable disease. All immunizations are due within the first five days of school.

More specific information is available from Quaker Valley nurses, pediatricians or the state Department of Health.

For more information, visit qvsd.org or call 412-749-3600.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.