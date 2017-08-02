Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Sewickley

Quaker Valley resource officer recognized nationally
Bobby Cherry | Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2017, 1:45 p.m.
Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review
Quaker Valley students (from back) Tanner Mosholder, Tyler Flynn, Boris Chapin-Fortin, Doug Balsley and Michael Snyder, along with school resource officer Aaron Vanatta, stand for a photo with an old Sewickley police car the students helped repair to be used by Vanatta. Sophomores Mosholder, Flynn and Snyder worked on the car's ball joints, suspension, air conditioning and more in their Auto Tech I class at Parkway Career and Technology Center. Life Skills students Balsley, Chapin-Fortin and Caesar Retamal (not pictured) cleaned and put new school decals on the vehicle.
Quaker Valley school resource Officer Aaron Vanatta was honored last week by a national school resource officer organization.

Vanatta received the 2017 Model Agency Award from the National Association of School Resource Officers during a conference July 25 in Washington, D.C.

The award is presented an agency that follows the national organization's training, policies and standards, according to the school resource association's website.

The association's policies highlight three facets of a school resource officer's work: to mentor, guest lecturer and serve as a law enforcement officer.

"Model agencies also demonstrate creative and innovative approaches to school-based policing," the association's website says.

Vanatta was hired in 2015 and previously worked in the Keystone Oaks School District.

Since then, he has worked to educate students and staff on safety in schools and helped to increase awareness of drugs and alcohol abuse by assisting with creating a SADD chapter .

In addition, the organization honored Officer Lonzo Boyce, Duquesne Elementary School, and Officer Ronald Porupsky, Pleasant Hills police, along with eight others with Regional Exceptional Service Awards.

