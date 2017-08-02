Quaker Valley resource officer recognized nationally

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Quaker Valley school resource Officer Aaron Vanatta was honored last week by a national school resource officer organization.

Vanatta received the 2017 Model Agency Award from the National Association of School Resource Officers during a conference July 25 in Washington, D.C.

The award is presented an agency that follows the national organization's training, policies and standards, according to the school resource association's website.

The association's policies highlight three facets of a school resource officer's work: to mentor, guest lecturer and serve as a law enforcement officer.

"Model agencies also demonstrate creative and innovative approaches to school-based policing," the association's website says.

Vanatta was hired in 2015 and previously worked in the Keystone Oaks School District.

Since then, he has worked to educate students and staff on safety in schools and helped to increase awareness of drugs and alcohol abuse by assisting with creating a SADD chapter .

In addition, the organization honored Officer Lonzo Boyce, Duquesne Elementary School, and Officer Ronald Porupsky, Pleasant Hills police, along with eight others with Regional Exceptional Service Awards.