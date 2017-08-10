Quaker Valley students install Little Free Library in Leetsdale

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Quaker Valley students Genevieve Moffett and Zahra Udaipurwala installed a Little Free Library on Wednesday in Leetsdale.

The two students will enter their first year at Quaker Valley High School when classes begin this month.

The neighborhood book share is located at Henle Park.

“While kids are playing, adults can read. We want to have different age groups,” Genevieve told the Sewickley Herald in a previous interview . “This will be in the middle of the park, and the books are going to need to constantly be restocked.”

The Little Free Library appears as a miniature house with a roof and doors designed to look like books.

Within it are books donated by the community, which visitors to the park are free to take out and enjoy.

“We're into the idea of helping the community by giving something back,” Zahra said.

Jim Spezialetti is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-388-5805, jspezialetti@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TribJimSpez.