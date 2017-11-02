Sewickley Valley voters set to decide local races

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Voters will go to the polls Nov. 7 in the general election. Here's a look at races across the Sewickley Valley. Information below is from the Allegheny County Elections Division.

No candidates are listed for Haysville and Glenfield.

Aleppo

In Aleppo, three people are running for three seats on the township board of commissioners. They are George L. Jones, Daniel M. Darragh and Matthew Doebler.

Bell Acres Council

Five people are running for four seats on Bell Acres Council. They are Philip Ewanko, Jr., Brock A. Meanor, Greg Wagner, Michelle Veeck and David W. Renfrew.

Edgeworth

Three people are running for three seats on Edgeworth Council. They are Joseph T. Hoepp, Ivan T. Hofmann and Daniel Wilson.

Glen Osborne

Four seats are open in Glen Osborne. But only two names will appear on the ballot. They are John Orndorff and Mary Scalercio.

Leetsdale Council

Voters in Leetsdale will elect four council members.

Five people are running. They are: Thomas Belcastro, Benjimen J. Frederick, Osman Awad, Thomas J. Michael and

Wesley James.

Leet

In Leet, Donna Adipietro and Susan Beeman Barness are running uncontested for two open commissioners seats.

Sewickley

In Ward I, Sean A. Figley and Christine Allen are uncontested for two council seats.

In Ward II, Todd Renner is uncontested for one council seat.

In Ward III, Larry Rice and Jeff Neff are uncontested for two seats.

Sewickley Heights

Four people are running for four council seats. They are Belinda Thompson, Phil Hundley, Craig Kinney and Tom Pangburn.

Quaker Valley School Director

In Region I for the Quaker Valley School Board, incumbents Daniela Sauro Helkowski and Jonathan Kuzma are running uncontested for two seats.

In Region II, incumbent Sarah Stoessel Heres is the only candidate for one seat.

In Region III, Kathryn Doebler is running uncontested.

Magisterial district judge (Leetsdale)

District Judge Bob Ford is running uncontested for magisterial district judge in Leetsdale.