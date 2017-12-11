Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Sewickley

Sewickley Valley groups help families fill tables during holiday season

Christina Sheleheda | Monday, Dec. 11, 2017, 11:00 p.m.

Updated 10 hours ago

The way to a person's heart is through their stomach – and the hearts in Sewickley are full. With the holidays in full swing, the number of families struggling to get from one meal to the next continues to remain an issue throughout the region, and country.

Religious, nonprofit and educational groups in Sewickley are work — year-round —to combat hunger.

Barbara Cooley Thaw, of Union Aid Society in Sewickley, said that while the organization provides food assistance to residents in need residing the Quaker Valley School District throughout the year, they take a different approach during the holidays.

“We have a Thanksgiving gift card program as well as a holiday gift card program. Years ago, we offered food – canned goods, etc. – but came to realize that a gift card was easier for both the client and for us,” Thaw said. “People's dietary needs vary; having a gift card allows them to choose what is appropriate for their family.”

Angela Conigliaro, spokeswoman for Quaker Valley School District, said the middle school held a food drive before breaking for Thanksgiving.

“They collected over 1,090 canned items as a school. The food has been donated to the Sewickley Community Center. The winning class was presented with a giant tomato soup can made by teacher Jenna DiLoreto's father. We are planning to pass this on each year to the winning class – like the Stanley Cup of food drives,” Conigliaro said.

Karen Smearman, sixth grade English/language arts and social studies teacher was proud when her students won the challenge of collecting the most cans, and believes the experience will stay with the children for years.

“As a homeroom, the students really pulled through and worked together,” Smearman said. “They all got incredibly motivated by seeing each other bring in cans day after day. Although it made homeroom time chaotic, it was worth not only their excitement, but the heartfelt generosity that went with it.”

In November, members of the Sewickley United Methodist Church's outreach team requested Thanksgiving bags filled with non-perishable food items typically consumed for the holiday be donated for families in the area. St. James Catholic Church recently donated 100 turkeys to those in need, in addition to providing items year-round from their own food pantry, located in the church's basement.

According to information provided by the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank, 14.2 percent of Allegheny County is enduring food insecurity; among that percentage, 42,170 are children. The number of Allegheny County individuals living in poverty is 154,639, with 41,455 of those individuals being children under the age of 18.

Christina Sheleheda is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.