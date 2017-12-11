Quaker Valley coach Veshio thanks community in championship address
Updated 15 hours ago
Quaker Valley football coach Jerry Veshio thanked the Sewickley Valley community for supporting the history making team.
"You can't describe it. That's why you see men that are 50, 55, 60 years old with tears in their eyes because it's an incredible feat that these men accomplished," Veshio said in an interview with the Sewickley Herald and TribLIVE following the team's return home late Saturday night to Chuck Knox Stadium. "I steered the ship. I was just there to kinda guide them along. The coaching staff here's tremendous. You don't do this kind of stuff by yourself. It's been a collective effort, and it's been an incredible ride."
He addressed a crowd who gathered at Chuck Knox Stadium in Leetsdale late Saturday night to welcome home the football team following their state championship victory earlier in the day in Hershey.
Quaker Valley beat Middletown , 41-24, on Saturday to earn the school's first football championship.
Bobby Cherry is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at rcherry@tribweb.com and on Twitter at @bc_trib.