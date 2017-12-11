Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Sewickley

Quaker Valley coach Veshio thanks community in championship address

Bobby Cherry
Bobby Cherry | Monday, Dec. 11, 2017, 5:06 p.m.

Updated 15 hours ago

Quaker Valley football coach Jerry Veshio thanked the Sewickley Valley community for supporting the history making team.

"You can't describe it. That's why you see men that are 50, 55, 60 years old with tears in their eyes because it's an incredible feat that these men accomplished," Veshio said in an interview with the Sewickley Herald and TribLIVE following the team's return home late Saturday night to Chuck Knox Stadium. "I steered the ship. I was just there to kinda guide them along. The coaching staff here's tremendous. You don't do this kind of stuff by yourself. It's been a collective effort, and it's been an incredible ride."

He addressed a crowd who gathered at Chuck Knox Stadium in Leetsdale late Saturday night to welcome home the football team following their state championship victory earlier in the day in Hershey.

Quaker Valley beat Middletown , 41-24, on Saturday to earn the school's first football championship.

Bobby Cherry is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at rcherry@tribweb.com and on Twitter at @bc_trib.

Quaker Valley football coach Jerry Veshio addresses the crowd who gathered at Chuck Knox Stadium in Leetsdale to welcome home the team after winning its first state championship in school history on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2017.
Bobby Cherry | Tribune-Review
Teammates lift Quaker Valley senior Isaiah McNair into the air, as he hoists the PIAA Class 3A championship trophy after defeating Middletown, 41-24, in the state final Saturday, Dec. 9, 2017, at Hersheypark Stadium.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Quaker Valley senior Jake Pesicka makes a snow angel after defeating Middletown, 41-24, in the PIAA Class 3A state championship game Saturday, Dec. 9, 2017, at Hersheypark Stadium.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Quaker Valley seniors Oliver Funk (55) and Joe Peduzzi slide in the snow after defeating Middletown, 41-24, in the PIAA Class 3A state championship game Saturday, Dec. 9, 2017, at Hersheypark Stadium.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Quaker Valley's Jordan Taylor (8) and Isaiah McNair (1) watch the final seconds of the PIAA Class 3A championship game against Middletown Saturday, Dec. 9, 2017, at Hersheypark Stadium.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
The Quaker Valley football team and cheerleaders have a group photo taken with the PIAA Class 3A championship trophy after defeating Middletown in the state final Saturday, Dec. 9, 2017, at Hersheypark Stadium.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Quaker Valley head coach Jerry Veshio smiles as time winds down in the PIAA Class 3A state championship game against Middletown Saturday, Dec. 9, 2017, at Hersheypark Stadium.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
