Book fair in Sewickley benefits service project

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A book fair held recently at the Penguin Bookshop in Sewickley benefited a group of six graders who plan to do service work in Costa Rica.

Eight students from the Montessori Children's Community in Sewickley will spend seven days in February in the Central American country, said Amy Kofmehl-Sobkowiak, who is organizing the trip.

Terri Modic, the school head, said Montessori Children's Community started sending students to Costa Rica about seven years ago.

The school's Spanish teacher accompanies the students and does curriculum related to the food, history and culture of places they will travel.

Families are responsible for fundraising.

Heather Terrell of Sewickley put together the book fair and said it collected about $400.

People could buy any book at the store, with the bookshop donating a percentage of sales.

“I chose this because I wanted to partner (with) a business in our local community,” said Terrell, a novelist. “Our family loves our local independent bookstore.

“My children could help in a meaningful way.”

Terrell worked at the sale and provided snacks.

Autographed books were given away, and people could enter a raffle to name a character in Terrell's next book.

Terrell said close to 100 people attended.

“(We had) wonderful participation from the (school) community and the larger Sewickley community, too,” she said.

Alexandra Bock, 12, of Sewickley liked the event.

“I enjoyed how people could buy a good book and support us at the same time,” she said.

Penguin Bookshop owner Susan Hans O'Connor was impressed by the students.

“They were very enthusiastic about choosing books,” O'Connor said. “What was most impressive was the sense of community I felt as all the teachers, parents and kids came into the store, buying books to benefit their school and cause.”

Karen Kadilak is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.