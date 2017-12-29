Orthodox Christians prepare for Christmas celebration

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Most Orthodox Christians have been fielding one question from non-Orthodox Christians for as long as they can remember.

That question typically is asked twice a year: at the end of December and sometime in the spring.

“Why do you celebrate Christmas (or Easter) on a different date?”

The answer refers to the Julian calendar that dates to 45 B.C. and was introduced by Julius Caesar. It still is used by the cultures who celebrate Orthodox Christmas, which includes Serbians, Russians, the Russian Church Outside of Russia (ROCOR), Ukrainians and about more than half of Carpatho-Rusyns.

The Gregorian calendar, designed by Pope Gregory XIII, replaced the Julian calendar in 1582 and was adapted by many Orthodox Christians. The cultures that follow the Gregorian calendar celebrate Christmas on Dec. 25, and include Greeks, Antiochians, members of the Orthodox Church of America (OCA), Romanians, Bulgarians, some Ukrainians and around less than half of the American Carpatho-Rusyns Orthodox Diocese.

The Julian calendar is 13 days behind the Gregorian calendar, which accounts for the difference in dates among Orthodox churches.

According to the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America, Orthodoxy is recognized as one of the four major faiths in the United States of America, and about 5 million Americans are Orthodox Christian. Orthodoxy is typically defined one of two ways: as “true teaching” or “true praise.”

While the Orthodox Church is unified in faith, each church is independent in customs and organization.

The Rev. David Urban of St. John the Baptist Orthodox Church on Pittsburgh's North Side says many celebrate both dates.

“In our culture within the U.S., it's inevitable that all families come from mixed calendars. It's all a mix, and so, all families — in some way — celebrate both dates. My church celebrates on Jan. 7,” Urban said.

Leading a parish of about 95 people, Urban said he and others celebrating on Jan. 7 prepare for the holiday by following a strict fast on Jan. 6 – they do not eat anything from an animal (meat, butter, etc.).

“A dish we always prepare is a sour mushroom soup. A brown, gravy-like soup with different types of mushrooms, sometimes an acquired taste,” Urban said, laughing.

The Rev. Thomas Soroka, rector of St. Nicholas Orthodox Church in McKees Rocks, grew up celebrating Christmas on Jan. 7 and says St. Nicholas moved to the Gregorian calendar date in 1982. He, too, recalls the Christmas Eve feast of meatless dishes.

“My memories of celebrating Christmas on Jan. 7 were from when I was a child in Charleroi. My father was the priest at Holy Trinity Russian Orthodox Church. At that time, everyone in the parish was of Slavic background, so everyone held the tradition of, ‘Holy Supper,' on Christmas Eve,” Soroka said. While his parish may celebrate on Dec. 25, Soroka maintains the Christmas Eve traditions with his wife and three daughters, all of Moon.

The Holy Supper consists of eating traditional fasting foods (non-meat and dairy) such as mushroom soup, sauerkraut, fruit compote, sweet rice known as “kutia” and pierogies, Soroka said. Traditions included Christmas Eve vigil, opening gifts on Christmas Day and attending the Christmas Divine Liturgy.

“We would have an early dinner, then go Christmas caroling with the choir to various homes,” Soroka said.

Many of the Orthodox Christian holidays not only are centered around religious observances, but cultural and ethnic traditions as well, both Urban and Soroka said.

The focus is observing the Christian faith and principles that have guided those who practice Orthodoxy for centuries. And the number of those who practice Orthodox Christianity, Urban said, continues to grow in America.

“I believe that the Orthodox faith in America — and Pittsburgh — is growing every day,” Urban said. “I feel it's an ancient faith that is very much alive in our local communities.”

Christina Sheleheda is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.