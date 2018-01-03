Pipe break at Quaker Valley HS forced cleaned up, carpet removal

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Damage from a broken water pipe at Quaker Valley High School on Jan. 1 has been cleaned up, a district spokeswoman said Wednesday.

“A pipe burst in the high school and sent water in the lower level storage room and consumer economics room,” district spokeswoman Angela Conigliaro said via email Wednesday. “A little bit of water got into the consumer sciences room, but that was cleaned up and is not impacting any classes.”

Students and staff do not use the room where the flooding happened, Conigliaro said.

Water from the broken pipe was removed and carpet impacted was removed, she said.

“I'm told there is no water present today and dehumidifiers are used in the high school regularly,” she said.

Dehumidifiers and air conditioning units are used throughout the building to help mitigate mold issues. Leaders have said the district's roughly 90-year-old high school in Leetsdale is chock-full of structural and cosmetic flaws .

Bobby Cherry is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at rcherry@tribweb.com and on Twitter at @bc_trib.