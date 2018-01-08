Sewickley teen to perform in House of Pop showcase

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Tickets are $12 for adults and $5 for students and are available by calling 724-576-4644 or online at lincolnparkarts.org .

The House of Pop student showcase will be held at 7 p.m. Jan. 11 and 12 in the MainStage Theater, 1 Lincoln Park, Midland, PA 15059.

Sewickley resident Christopher Gittins has been a singer for just six years, but in that time the 17-year-old has written songs, performed in numerous shows, busked in the city, attended the Berklee College of Music and is about to release his first single, a cover of Troye Sivan's “Fools.”

Not bad for an 11th-grader.

Gittins, along with 40 of his classmates from Lincoln Park Performing Arts Charter School in Midland will take the stage Jan. 11 and 12 for the annual House of Pop student showcase.

What started 10 years ago as a small recital has ballooned into a two-day entertainment extravaganza, featuring poets, vocalists and accompanying musicians on piano, guitars, percussion, brass, flute and keyboards. The event, held in the 800-seat MainStage Theater, usually sells out.

Director Josh Jones, along with his piano director Antonio Monteiro and team of choreographers, spent the summer picking through five decades of pop tunes and planning out this year's theme, “Heart of the Matter.”

“The theme ‘Heart of the Matter' is one of my favorite songs,” Jones said. “This title just speaks to getting back to the core of what's important. It's the second song in the show and there are a lot of different genres. We're opening the show with a range of music, including Queen's ‘We Will Rock You' and The Beatles' ‘Come Together.' ”

Auditions were held in the fall and students who made the cut were given songs to suit their strengths.

Gittins will belt out Wham's “Careless Whisper” and Ricky Martin's “The Cup of Life.”

“This is probably the most fun song in the show, one of the few including all the dancers and the singers,” Gittins says of the Martin song. “I think the audience will enjoy this one a lot.”

Grammy-winning saxophonist Eric DeFade, a staff member at Lincoln Park, will perform “Tell Me Something Good” and alumnae Alexus Burke and Quinton Monteiro will return to dazzle their home crowd.

“It's a very lively show,” Jones says. “The kids give a lot of vibrancy and energy to it. And, unlike a classical concert, we like for the audience to participate. Stand up and clap. Join with us. It's cold outside. We'll warm you up.”

Kristy Locklin is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.