Masonic Village in Aleppo seeks children's home addition

Masonic Village at Sewickley is seeking changes to the Aleppo Township zoning ordinance to allow for the addition of a children's home on its 60-acre property.

The children's home would provide a living space for youths — kindergarten to grade 12 — who are struggling with their home life.

“Many times, children come to us from a single parent who live in an area where it's not safe to raise their children, but that's all they can afford, or youth are living with grandparents or great-grandparents who can no longer handle the demands of raising children, and they're looking for help,” said Debra Davis, public relations manager, said in an email. “Our experience has been that these are good children, who with the support of a consistent home environment, do exceptionally well.”

Commissioners were expected to discuss the issue at a work session meeting at 7 p.m. Jan. 8. Davis said she could not provide details on any possible changes to the plan — based on resident feedback — until after tonight's meeting.

An earlier motion, which would add the definition of a children's home to the Aleppo zoning ordinance and amend definitions for continuing care retirement community and life care/facility/senior living community has been postponed indefinitely, Matthew Doebler, president of Aleppo's commissioners board, said in an email.

Commissioners at their Jan. 15 legislative meeting could consider a motion that sends proposed text amendment changes of the township's zoning ordinance to the planning commission and Allegheny County officials for review and recommendation.

The proposal includes changing the zoning for Masonic Village — a retirement living community — to be specifically for its use and adding the definition of a children's home within that use, while removing the definition of a “life care facility” from conditional use in the R-2 residential district.

The passage of either motion would only allow for the process to begin, Doebler said, and would require a recommendation from the planning commission, Allegheny County and another vote by the board of commissioners.

Masonic Villages, a nonprofit, charitable arm of the Grand Lodge of Pennsylvania, which operates five retirement communities across Pennsylvania, has operated a similar children's home at its Elizabethtown location in Lancaster County for 104 years, Davis said.

“It has been an exceptionally positive intergenerational opportunity and creates a sense of community,” she said.

That location, however, is too far to accept children from western Pennsylvania, while allowing them to maintain “important relationships” with family members, Davis said.

Through conversations with the Allegheny County Office of Children, Youth and Family and the Quaker Valley School District, Davis said there is a need across western Pennsylvania for the program. However, Masonic Village representatives told commissioner they had not done a study to determine the exact need.

The children's home allows youths to spend time with their guardian every other weekend, while getting help from tutors, living with peers and having the opportunity to participate in school activities, representatives said.

All students residing at the children's home would attend the Quaker Valley School District. The Masonic Village would provide transportation to extra curricular activities for the children, just like a parent. Older youths would learn to drive, however, they would not get a car while living at the home, representatives said.

There would be one house parent on site for every eight children and one person awake at night. The plan is for the site to house as many as 32 youths in the future.

The children's home would not accept youths with extreme behavior issues, or those needing rehab, and is not a part of a court ordered adjudication program. Youths come to the home from their guardian.

Quaker Valley School District Superintendent Heidi Ondek said in a letter to Aleppo commissioners that, after talking with school officials in Elizabethtown, she has “absolutely no concern about the prospect of a children's home” entering the community. Further, she said, there are students in the district who would qualify and benefit from the program.

The response from Aleppo residents to the project has been mixed, Doebler said, pointing to several YouTube videos containing Masonic Village's proposal and resident responses to the matter.

Some residents fear a children's home could disrupt their residential neighborhood, lower property values and say they have unanswered questions.

Others say providing a place to live for children who now struggle to get by in their own home is needed in the area.

A time frame for the project is contingent on Masonic Village receiving the go-ahead from Aleppo leaders. Construction could begin as early as spring 2019. Masonic Villages has launched a $15 million capital campaign to fund this undertaking.

