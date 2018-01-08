Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Sewickley

Grant to help Old Economy Village in Ambridge

Kristy Locklin | Monday, Jan. 8, 2018, 11:00 p.m.

Updated 5 hours ago

The residents of Ambridge are proud of their town's past and have gone to great lengths to preserve it.

Now, thanks to an $8,000 match grant from the Rivers of Steel Heritage Corporation of Homestead to the Ambridge Historic District Economic Development Corp., more people will be able to see all of the hard work they've put in.

Tourist-oriented direction signs will be installed along Route 65, alerting passing motorists to the wonders of the borough's unique, frozen-in-time community.

Old Economy Village, a settlement founded in 1825 by the German Communitarian sect, the Harmony Society, looks like a page out of a history book, with stately brick buildings and quaint wooden homes. Volunteers wearing 19th century costumes while doing 19th century chores add to the whimsy of the place.

In 1971, local council adopted a preservation ordinance that helped maintain the architectural charm of many of the buildings. Antiques shops and other small businesses occupy the old structures, and local officials anticipate that more entrepreneurs will want to open up a shop, cafe, bakery or other cottage-type industry in the unique and historically relevant locale.

Ambridge is on the National Register of Historic Places, was designated as a Preserve America Community by the White House and is part of the Rural Farm and Village History Trail in the Pennsylvania Trails of History System.

In addition to the highway signs, the grant money will be used to create a welcome center kiosk, with maps and literature about the area.

Old Economy Village welcomes approximately 25,000 tourists each year.

Kristy Locklin is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.